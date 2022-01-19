Gucci gets bashed for featuring real tigers in campaign, check netizens' reactions

Fashion accessories popular brand Gucci was trolled on social media for featuring real tigers in one of their campaigns. To celebrate the Chinese Year of the Tiger, the brand launched a range of ready-to-wear and accessories, featuring various renditions of the animal, and they posted the announcement with a photoshoot of models posing with the big cats.

Check out the campaign

Although, the shoot was moderated by a third-party animal welfare organisation, American Humane, and they assured that no animal was hurt during the shoot. But, the netizens didn't like the campaign idea and they shared their discontent on social media.

Multiple users pointed out their campaign idea as 'Insensitive' and they were unhappy with the fact that tigers were used in the shoot. "The tiger is not a pet," said a user. While another one added, "THIS IS TOTALLY ABSURD." A user asserted that such activity is similar to giving trauma to animal, "Just don’t put them in your shoot and use them to sell products! The trauma is real." A user exclaimed, "Stop using animals for you advertising!!!" Many of the user agreed that, "Tiger should be in wild."

The Gucci Tiger collection also garnered irregular praise too, and there were users who found the idea, 'creative.' "Fantastic picture," asserted a user, "I love this more than I have the vocabulary to explain," added by another user, "Beautiful work."

Well, this is not the first time, the brand has irked people. In 2019, Gucci launched a head wrap, called Indy Full Turban, and it hurt the sentiment of Sikhs. The headwrap was heavily criticised by Sikhs of the US and other regions, and they blasted the brand for being 'insensitive' towards the community. Nordstrom stopped selling the headwrap and they even apologised for hurting the sentiments.