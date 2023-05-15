Gucci Cruise 2024: Alia Bhatt, Dakota Johnson, Harry Styles in guest list; know date, venue, other details

Gucci will host its cruise 2024 at Seoul's Gyeongbokgung Palace on May 16. Gucci built its first store in Seoul in 1998; the presentation, which was initially set for May 15, commemorates the company's 25 years in the nation.

The performance will take place in front of Gyeongbokgung Palace's main hall, Geunjeongjeon, which served as the primary location for royal festivities and the reception of foreign visitors during the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910). Gucci’s choice of location pays homage to the beauty of South Korean cultural heritage.

According to reports, Alia will join the Gucci global ambassadors, including Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson, and Hanni from the K-pop group New Jeans. Alia recently made the news after being announced as the first Indian Global Ambassador of the Italian luxury house Gucci on May 11.

(Also Read: Cannes Film Festival 2023: Manushi Chhillar to make her debut at Cannes red carpet)

The cruise collection was designed by the in-house team because Sabato De Sarno, the brand's newly appointed creative director, will debut his first creations in September after Alessandro Michele left in November.

Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci stated, "Gucci was born in Florence, surrounded by history, art and craftsmanship, and from there it began a journey to bring the House's vision of beauty across the globe. A journey that started in Korea 25 years ago with the opening of our first boutique in Seoul, and grew throughout time, strengthening our relationships with local communities, supporting local talents, and creating a bond between cultures through the preservation of the unique heritage of this country.”

“Gyeongbokgung Palace is one of those wonders of the world that made us feel an instant connection with Korean culture and the people who created it - Florence and Seoul, Italy and Korea, so far away on the map but so close in the creation of wonder. This is why we are honoured to present our Gucci Cruise 2024 collection here: celebrating the past, as inspiration for the future."