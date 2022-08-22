Grey hair problem: Eat THIS mixed with jaggery to regain your natural hair colour in no time

Use home remedies to treat grey hair.

Ageing is a natural process. And getting grey hair is a natural part of ageing. But the problem arises when reduction in the production of melanin comes early in age due to which the hair starts to turn grey. These days, we ourselves have accelerated the natural ageing process, it is premature ageing, our food choices, lifestyle, emotions, as well as stress level, play a major role in premature ageing we also neglect to care for our hair, and scalp on a regular basis, which contributes to the occurrence of grey hair at an early age. But do not panic, grey hair can be got rid of by eating healthy, hair care tips and fenugreek with jaggery. Let's know how to treat grey hair.

White Hair Solution: home remedies to treat grey hair

If you have a white hair problem at a young age, you can use home remedies of fenugreek and jaggery. To make white hair black, make powder of fenugreek seeds and then take 1 teaspoon of fenugreek powder with a piece of jaggery every morning on an empty stomach. This home remedy helps to make white hair black and also prevents new white hair from coming.

White Hair Causes: Why do white hairs come at a young age?

According to Healthline, there can be many reasons for grey hair coming at an early age. For example, genetics, stress, autoimmune diseases, thyroid disorders, lack of vitamin B-12 in the body, smoking, etc. If you want to avoid grey hair, make sure you indulge yourself in regular exercise and diet.

