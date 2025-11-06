FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Green Chilli Powder: Easy homemade recipe to turn dried chillies into flavourful spice for every meal

Homemade green chilli powder is an easy, healthy way to preserve dried chillies. It’s a natural way to add a spicy twist to every meal while reducing kitchen waste.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 05:18 PM IST

Green Chilli Powder: Easy homemade recipe to turn dried chillies into flavourful spice for every meal
If you often find your green chillies drying in the fridge and ending up in the trash, it’s time to change that habit. Instead of wasting them, turn those chillies into something that can elevate the taste of your everyday homemade meal. 

Homemade green chilli powder

Green chillies are a staple in Indian kitchens, loved for the spicy kick they add to curries, dals, and snacks. However, they don’t stay fresh for long, and many of us end up tossing them once they start drying or turning black. But by making your own green chilli powder, you can preserve the taste and aroma of fresh chillies all year round. It’s a practical and sustainable kitchen hack that saves money and reduces waste.

Step-by-step method to make green chilli powder

1. Clean and Prepare

Start by washing your green chillies thoroughly in clean water to remove any dust or dirt. Use chillies that are firm, fresh, or slightly dried; avoid ones that are too wrinkled or mouldy. Once washed, pat them completely dry with a clean kitchen towel. Remove the stems.

2. Cut and Remove Seeds

Slice the chillies in half lengthwise. If you prefer a milder powder, remove the seeds since they contain most of the heat. This step also helps the chillies dry faster.

3. Drying Process

There are two easy methods for drying the chillies: microwave drying and sun drying.

  • Microwave method: Spread the chillies on a microwave-safe plate lined with foil or a paper towel. Heat them for around 5 minutes, pausing occasionally to stir. Continue until the chillies are crisp and dry.
  • Sun drying method: Lay the chillies on a cotton cloth and keep them in a well-ventilated, shaded area with indirect sunlight. Avoid strong, direct sunlight, as it can cause the colour to fade. Let them dry naturally for 2–3 days.

Once they are fully dry, they should feel crisp and break easily.

4. Grind the Chillies

Place the dried chillies in a mixer grinder and blend until you get a fine powder. To make the powder smoother and more aromatic, you can add a drop or two of mustard or coconut oil during grinding.

5. Strain and Store

Pass the powder through a fine strainer. Store it in an airtight glass jar or dry container. Keep the jar in a cool, dark place away from moisture. Properly stored, your homemade green chilli powder can last up to six months or even longer without losing its freshness.

Benefits of homemade green chilli powder

Completely natural: Free from artificial colours, preservatives, and additives.

Flavorful and aromatic: Adds the same taste as fresh green chillies.

Versatile: Perfect for curries, dals, chutneys, raitas, and salads.

Long-lasting: Can be stored for months without refrigeration.

Budget-friendly: Saves money compared to buying branded spice mixes.

Tips for this homemade powder

  • Always dry the chillies completely before grinding to prevent mould.
  • Make sure your grinder and storage jar are clean and moisture-free.
  • Use mild chillies if you prefer a subtler flavour.
  • Wear gloves while handling chillies to avoid skin irritation
