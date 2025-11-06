Green Chilli Powder: Easy homemade recipe to turn dried chillies into flavourful spice for every meal

India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Prabhas
LIFESTYLE
Homemade green chilli powder is an easy, healthy way to preserve dried chillies. It’s a natural way to add a spicy twist to every meal while reducing kitchen waste.
If you often find your green chillies drying in the fridge and ending up in the trash, it’s time to change that habit. Instead of wasting them, turn those chillies into something that can elevate the taste of your everyday homemade meal.
Green chillies are a staple in Indian kitchens, loved for the spicy kick they add to curries, dals, and snacks. However, they don’t stay fresh for long, and many of us end up tossing them once they start drying or turning black. But by making your own green chilli powder, you can preserve the taste and aroma of fresh chillies all year round. It’s a practical and sustainable kitchen hack that saves money and reduces waste.
1. Clean and Prepare
Start by washing your green chillies thoroughly in clean water to remove any dust or dirt. Use chillies that are firm, fresh, or slightly dried; avoid ones that are too wrinkled or mouldy. Once washed, pat them completely dry with a clean kitchen towel. Remove the stems.
2. Cut and Remove Seeds
Slice the chillies in half lengthwise. If you prefer a milder powder, remove the seeds since they contain most of the heat. This step also helps the chillies dry faster.
3. Drying Process
There are two easy methods for drying the chillies: microwave drying and sun drying.
Once they are fully dry, they should feel crisp and break easily.
4. Grind the Chillies
Place the dried chillies in a mixer grinder and blend until you get a fine powder. To make the powder smoother and more aromatic, you can add a drop or two of mustard or coconut oil during grinding.
5. Strain and Store
Pass the powder through a fine strainer. Store it in an airtight glass jar or dry container. Keep the jar in a cool, dark place away from moisture. Properly stored, your homemade green chilli powder can last up to six months or even longer without losing its freshness.
Completely natural: Free from artificial colours, preservatives, and additives.
Flavorful and aromatic: Adds the same taste as fresh green chillies.
Versatile: Perfect for curries, dals, chutneys, raitas, and salads.
Long-lasting: Can be stored for months without refrigeration.
Budget-friendly: Saves money compared to buying branded spice mixes.