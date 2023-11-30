Grab Up the Best Deals on Pooja Items on Amazon

Headlines

Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: Present mood of voters vs 2019 result

'No reason why he...': David Warner backs India star batter to play in 2031 ODI World Cup

Shehar Lakhot review: Priyanshu Painyuli, Kubbra Sait try and fail to salvage this tired, convoluted mess of a thriller

Priyanshu Painyuli spills the beans about Mirzapur 3, says fans' expectation from series is scary: 'Humne kuch alag...'

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: Present mood of voters vs 2019 result

'No reason why he...': David Warner backs India star batter to play in 2031 ODI World Cup

10 benefits of eating breakfast

10 superstars who played real-life criminals in Bollywood movies

9 superfoods to improve your digestion issues

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Shehar Lakhot review: Priyanshu Painyuli, Kubbra Sait try and fail to salvage this tired, convoluted mess of a thriller

Priyanshu Painyuli spills the beans about Mirzapur 3, says fans' expectation from series is scary: 'Humne kuch alag...'

This small-budget cult horror film took 21 years in making, actor-producer sold his house, car for movie, it earned...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Grab Up the Best Deals on Pooja Items on Amazon

We all want decorate our temple on festivals as well as normal days. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 06:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We all want decorate our temple on festivals as well as normal days. So why to miss, when Amazon has come with its greatest deals of all time. Check out all the pooja essentials quickly.

OM Shanthi pure cow ghee diya

* Buy OM Shanthi pure cow ghee diya featuring at Amazon.

* To make your tasks more easier, these are readymade diya which you can lightup easily

* For any pooja ceremony you can check this and for normal use also

Buy Now on Amazon

Shubhkart Nitya Ghanti for pooja

* Buy Shubhkart Nitya ghanti for pooja featuring at Amazon

* Create a sound of divine ambience with its high quality finish

* Whenever it will be rung, it will be spreading a positive vibration

Buy Now on Amazon

Betala Fragrance Chandan Dhoop

* Buy Betala fragrance chandan dhoop at Amazon

* Make a mesmerizing and aromatical smell with this dhoop 

* This pack consist of 200gm of metallic dhoop batti sticks that comes with a stand 

Buy Now on Amazon

Collectible India Akhand diya

* Buy Collectible India Akhand diya featuring at Amazon

* Glow your house with Akhand diya that you don't need to keep it lighting after every use

* It is made in way that it will be glowing it will coming up with a design

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Cyclone Michaung: Likely to form over Bay of Bengal by December 1, IMD alerts

    Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court over denial of bail

    Mukesh Ambani is earning this much in rent from luxury fashion brands at Jio World Plaza

    Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Close fight between Congress, BJP; check predictions here

    Google will delete contacts, photos, files and more data of thousands of users, check if you are in the list

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

    In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

    Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

    ‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE