US, UK imposes 3rd round of sanctions on individuals, entities supporting Hamas

YouTube to label videos that have been created using AI tools, aims to curb misinformation

Grab the best deals on anime hoodies, get up to 50% off

Abdul Razzaq issues public apology following controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

What is an Airline ticket scam and how does it work? Explained

US, UK imposes 3rd round of sanctions on individuals, entities supporting Hamas

Meet Indian genius who mysteriously died in Japan, he had gone to the country for…

YouTube to label videos that have been created using AI tools, aims to curb misinformation

7 haunted railway stations in India

6 health benefits of palm juice

Salman Khan's highest opening day collections

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first official appearance as husband and wife

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Who is Hania Aamir? Know why fans are calling her Pakistan's Anushka Sharma at World Cup, what's her link to Babar Azam

Meet Bollywood actress who made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan, had affair with Leander Paes, face got damaged in...

Zoya Akhtar slammed for saying media is responsible for nepotism, netizens say 'she is gaslighting the audience'

Lifestyle

Grab the best deals on anime hoodies, get up to 50% off

Here is the most exciting deal for all the anime lovers. Check out the best range of anime merchandise hoodies with amazing offers.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

 Who doesn't love rocking a hoodie that showcases their favourite anime characters or shows? It's like wearing your passion and expressing your love for anime in a super stylish way. Amazon has brought the most stylish range of anime hoodies and with the high-quality materials and prints, so that you can be sure that your hoodie will look amazing and last a long time. It's like having a piece of the anime world right there with you. So go ahead and treat yourself to that awesome anime merchandise hoodie. Hurry and grab the offer now because this is too good to miss. 

Anime Gojo Satro Printed Unisex Cotton Hooded Hoodie At Rs 995

 

  • Get 45% off on this black anime hooded hoodie
  • This anime printed black colour hoodies are made of 260GSM, 100% premium rich cotton
  • The sweatshirts are pre-shrunk and have full sleeves and a hood
  • They are perfect for casual occasions, the hoodies are bio-washed and pre-shrunk to minimise shrinkage.

Buy Now on Amazon

ComicSense.xyz Unisex Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Hoodie At Rs 1,599

  • Get up to 47% off on this anime hoodie
  • These hoodies are made of a high-quality polyester-cotton blend fabric that is soft, smooth, comfortable, and durable
  • The printing technology used is screen printing, which ensures vibrant, durable, and highly crack-resistant prints
  •  To care for these hoodies, machine wash them cold, tumble dry low, and avoid bleach. Don't forget to check our size chart to find your perfect fit. 

Buy Now on Amazon

ABSOLUTE DEFENSE Jujutsu Kaisen Hoodie At Rs 699

  • Get up to 30% off on this jujutsu kaisen hoodie 
  • This hoodie is designed with an athletic fit that sits close to the body, allowing for a wide range of motion and optimal performance throughout the day
  • It is perfect for winters with their double-layered hood and removable tag for extra comfort
  • We always value customer feedback and continuously fine-tune every detail to ensure the highest quality, perfect fit, and utmost comfort.

Buy Now on Amazon

crazymonk Unisex Adult Cotton Hooded Sweatshirt At Rs 999

  • Get flat 55% on this anime hoodie 
  • This hoodie has a regular fit and is made of 100% cotton with a weight of 310GSM
  • They have been bio-washed and pre-shrunk to minimise any shrinkage, the high-definition print technology ensures that the designs have sharp cuts and are long-lasting
  •  For care instructions, simply machine wash them cold, tumble dry low, and avoid using bleach

Buy Now on Amazon

