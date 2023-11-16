Headlines

Lifestyle

Grab best deals on led face masks under 3,000 on Amazon, get up to 58% off

Explore the awesome range of led face masks on Amazon and get exciting offers.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

Buying an LED face mask is a fantastic choice for your skincare routine. It's a salon-level treatment that can address various skin concerns like wrinkles, pores, and uneven skin tone. It's a safe and effective way to achieve a glowing and youthful complexion. Now take your skin care routine to the whole new level with Amazon. Grab the deal now. 

ENLIWISH LED Face Mask At Rs 2,049 

  • Get flat 57% off on this LED face mask
  • It's designed to be comfortable and adjustable, so you can easily find the perfect fit while enjoying your skincare routine or beauty treatments.
  • You can now have a luxurious spa experience right at home, this LED face mask delivers professional-grade results, saving you time and money on spa visits
  •  With its multifunctional design and easy-to-use features, you can do more things while taking care of your skin
  •  Just press a button to turn it on, and it automatically times for 15 minutes for safe and efficient use.

7 Color Light LED Face Mask At Rs 2,835

  • This face mask is equipped with the latest technology that harnesses the power of natural light waves, without any harmful chemicals or ultraviolet rays
  •  It activates the light-sensitive cells in your skin, boosting vitality, elasticity, and improving your complexion
  • When it comes to skincare, our LED face mask offers a variety of options, with 7 colours and 3 combinations of light to choose from, each colour transmits different wavelengths to address specific skin concerns
  • It helps repair, nourish, and care for your skin, effectively fading spots, reducing fine lines, shrinking pores, enhancing elasticity, and deeply cleansing your skin.

Welocity Wireless Led Face Mask At Rs 1,299

  • Get up to 47% off on this welocity led face mask 
  • This Facial Light Masque is the ultimate home beauty tool, bringing cutting-edge beauty technology to your skincare routine in the comfort of your own home
  • With 7 colours to choose from, you can customise your skincare sessions to treat common skin conditions and the preset 10-minute sessions make it easy to incorporate into your routine
  • Say goodbye to tangled wires and controllers - this super light photon mask weighs less than 10 oz, providing a hassle-free experience.
  • No matter your skin type, this mask is perfect for you, it's lightweight, portable, and suitable for use on all skin types, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the benefits.

Pretty Beauty Photon Skin Rejuvenation Face & Neck Mask At Rs 2,499

  • Get up to 58% off on this face mask 
  • This  LED mask utilises natural light waves transmitted by LEDs to address stubborn skin problems, it can reduce and prevent wrinkles, minimise pores, and fight fatty area
  • The red light (630 nm) increases blood circulation and collagen production, while also whitening the skin, the blue light (470nm) calms and tightens the skin, green light (520 nm) improves pigmentation and reduces wrinkles and fine lines, the yellow light (590 nm) smooths the skin and reduces redness, the purple light (390nm) relaxes and improves lymph metabolism, the cyanine light (415nm-520nm) soothes and can help with allergies and the new white light accelerates tissue metabolism.
  • It ensures the safety of your family and the well-being of the earth by avoiding dangerous chemicals like BPA and lead. 

