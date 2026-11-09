Govardhan Puja 2026: Today or Tomorrow? Check date, time, muhurat, how to worship

Is Govardhan Puja on November 9 or 10? Check the correct date and puja muhurat here.

Govardhan Puja 2026 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 10, a day after Diwali. Many people are confused about whether it is on November 9 or 10, because some online calendars show November 9. As per the sunrise-based Panchang followed in Delhi and Kolkata, the correct date is November 10.

Govardhan Puja 2026 date and muhurat

Kartik Shukla Pratipada is the date of the celebration. Pratipada Tithi will start at 12:31 PM on November 9 and end at 2:00 PM on November 10, according to Drik Panchang. The puja will be performed on November 10 since the tithi is present at sunrise on that day.The morning puja muhurat in New Delhi takes place between 6:40 and 8:50 in the morning. It is from 5:46 AM to 8:00 AM in Kolkata. Before performing the puja, devotees should check their local Panchang because timings vary from city to city.

Why are two dates showing?

Tithi timing is the cause of the confusion. The Pratipada Tithi begins on November 9 in the afternoon and lasts until November 10 in the afternoon. While Panchang-based calendars observe the sunrise rule and observe November 10, some general holiday calendars observe November 9. Follow your family's or your local temple's customs when performing puja.

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What is Govardhan Puja?

Lord Krishna is the object of Govardhan Puja. It commemorates the day Krishna raised Govardhan Hill to shield the Brajites and their cattle from Lord Indra's torrential downpour. Krishna is also known as Govardhandhari for this reason. Another name for the celebration is Annakut, which translates to "a heap of food." Many dishes are prepared by devotees, arranged like a mountain, offered to Krishna and then distributed as prasad. In Mathura, Vrindavan and Braj, people do Govardhan Parikrama, worship Krishna and make a small Govardhan Hill from food or cow dung to thank God, nature, food, family and cattle.