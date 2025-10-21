Govardhan Puja 2025: Muhurat, rituals and complete Annakut samagri list for blessed celebration

Govardhan Puja 2025 will be celebrated on October 22, a day after Diwali. Devotees will worship Lord Krishna and offer the traditional Annakut, a grand spread of vegetarian dishes and sweets, as a symbol of gratitude and prosperity.

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, will be celebrated this year on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, a day after Diwali. The festival marks the time when Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Vrindavan from torrential rains. The day is all about expressing gratitude to nature, worshipping Lord Krishna and offering a grand Annakut, a mountain of delicious food, as a symbol of devotion and abundance.

Auspicious m uhurat for Govardhan Puja 2025

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Govardhan Puja Pratahkal Muhurat will be from 6:26 AM to 8:42 AM, while the Sayankal Muhurat will be between 3:29 PM and 5:44 PM. These are considered the most auspicious times to perform the puja and offer bhog to Lord Krishna. As the timings may slightly vary depending on your location, it’s advisable to check your local panchang or temple schedule before beginning the rituals.

On this day, devotees create a small hill-shaped mound using cow dung or flour, symbolising Govardhan Hill. They decorate it with flowers, light diyas and perform aarti while singing bhajans dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Complete Annakut s amagri l ist

To perform Annakut Puja at home, devotees prepare and offer a variety of vegetarian dishes, sweets and snacks. A traditional samagri list includes:

Rice, puris, rotis, dals, sabzis, paneer dishes, kadhi, kheer, halwa, laddoos, barfi, peda, namkeen, papad, pickles, dry fruits, fruits, ghee, milk, yogurt, sugar, jaggery, flowers, incense sticks, diyas, kumkum, haldi and raw rice for tilak.

Temples often prepare Chhappan Bhog (56 food items) for Lord Krishna, but even a simple offering made with love holds equal spiritual value.

This Govardhan Puja, may Lord Krishna bless your home with happiness, prosperity and protection; reminding us that gratitude is the greatest prayer of all.