Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, will be celebrated on November 2, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will commence at 6:16 PM on November 1 and conclude at 8:21 PM on November 2.

Govardhan Puja celebrates the legendary confrontation between Lord Krishna and the rain god Indra. According to Hindu mythology, Indra became angered by the people's devotion to Krishna and unleashed devastating rains that caused widespread destruction. In response, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan hill to protect the people from the deluge. This miraculous act not only thwarted Indra's pride but also highlighted the significance of responsibility and duty.

Govardhan Puja 2024: Date and Time

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, will be celebrated on November 2, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will commence at 6:16 PM on November 1 and conclude at 8:21 PM on November 2. The Pratahkala Muhurat for the puja is set from 6:14 AM to 8:33 AM on November 2, while the Sayankala Muhurat will take place between 3:33 PM and 5:53 PM on the same day.

Govardhan Puja 2024: Rituals

For Govardhan Puja, devotees should start the day early with a holy bath. The central ritual involves creating an image of the Govardhan hill using materials like cow dung or clay, which is then adorned with flowers and worshipped. Devotees circumambulate the hill and offer food as part of the Annakut tradition.

During the worship, devotees recite prayers that honor Lord Krishna's protective act and reinforce their bond with nature and its nurturing essence. The abundant food arranged and offered to the deity is later shared among participants as prasad, a ritual believed to bestow prosperity, happiness, and health.

Govardhan Puja 2024: Significance of Annukut

Annakut, which translates to "mountain of food," is another name for Govardhan Puja. On this day, devotees prepare a variety of dishes, including rice, vegetables, and sweets, to offer to Lord Krishna in appreciation for his protection. The food is arranged to resemble Govardhan Hill, symbolizing abundance and prosperity. Following the offering, the food is shared as prasad, promoting a sense of community and devotion. This celebration honours Lord Krishna's protective role and encourages gratitude for the gifts of nature and divine blessings.