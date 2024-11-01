Govardhan Puja celebrates the profound teachings of Lord Krishna regarding the importance of nature and gratitude.

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut or Annakoot, is a vibrant festival that follows the grand celebrations of Diwali. This auspicious occasion pays homage to Lord Krishna’s victory over Lord Indra, the God of Rain, while highlighting the values of humility, devotion, and respect for nature. The festival serves as a reminder of the deep connection between humanity and the environment.

Govardhan Puja: History

Govardhan Puja has its origins in the tales of Vrindavan, where villagers led by Nanda Maharaj worshipped Lord Indra for rain to sustain their crops. However, young Krishna questioned this practice, arguing that the Govardhan Hill provided vital resources like grass and wood. He encouraged the villagers to worship the hill instead, which angered Indra. In retaliation, Indra unleashed torrential rains and thunderstorms upon Vrindavan. To protect the villagers, Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill with his little finger, allowing them to take shelter beneath it for seven days. This act demonstrated Krishna’s divine power and ultimately humbled Indra, marking the victory of humility and faith over pride and fear.

Govardhan Puja: Significance

Govardhan Puja celebrates the profound teachings of Lord Krishna regarding the importance of nature and gratitude. The festival serves as a reminder of the interdependence between humanity and the environment, emphasizing that true sustenance comes from respecting and honoring nature’s resources. It also highlights the significance of community and collective worship, reinforcing the values of humility and devotion in daily life. The rituals performed during Govardhan Puja symbolize gratitude for the earth’s bounty and the protection it offers.

Govardhan Puja: Puja Timings

In 2024, Govardhan Puja will be observed on November 2. The Pratipada Tithi begins on November 1 at 6:16 PM and concludes on November 2 at 8:21 PM. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Puja include:

Pratahkala Muhurat: 6:14 AM to 8:33 AM

Sayankala Muhurat: 3:33 PM to 5:53 PM

Why It Is Celebrated After Diwali

Govardhan Puja is traditionally celebrated a day after Diwali to extend the festivities and highlight the connection between the two celebrations. Diwali represents the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, while Govardhan Puja commemorates Krishna’s triumph over Indra, reinforcing the themes of protection and reverence for nature. This sequence allows devotees to transition from the celebration of Diwali to the gratitude expressed during Govardhan Puja, creating a holistic festival experience that encompasses both spiritual and environmental awareness.