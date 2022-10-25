Govardhan Puja 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

Govardhan Puja 2022

After Diwali, the festival of Govardhan Puja is celebrated all over the country. Govardhan Puja is celebrated on Pratipada Tithi of Kartik month. This year Govardhan Puja is on October 26. It is also known as Annakut Puja and is celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra.

Here are some lovely wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your friends and family on Govardhan Puja 2022.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Wishes

Wishing you all a very Happy Govardhan Puja.

May This Govardhan Puja Bring the Hope of Happy Times for You Are Your Family!

A very Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

May Lord Krishna Shower Blessing and Love on the Occasion of Govardhan Puja.

May Lord Bless You on This Auspicious Day of Govardhan Puja, and May It Be a New Beginning of Greater Prosperity, Success, and Happiness. Greetings on Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja 2022: WhatsApp Messages

This Govardhan Puja, may Lord Krishna shower you with their choicest blessings. Wish you a very Happy Govardhan Puja.

May this auspicious day bring warmth, peace, and joy into your life. Wishing you a very Happy Govardhan Puja.

Hope health, wealth, luck, and love find their way to you in abundance. Wish you a very happy and blissful Govardhan Puja. Jai Shree Krishana

This auspicious day, may Lord Krishana shower you with their choicest blessings. A very happy and blissful Govardhan Puja to you and everyone at home.

Here's wishing you good health, wealth, peace, happiness, joy, and prosperity on the auspicious day of Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Quotes