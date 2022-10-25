Govardhan Puja 2022: Know all about Govardhan puja's shubh muhurat and vidhi

Govardhan Puja 2022

After Diwali, the festival of Govardhan Puja is celebrated all over the country. Govardhan Puja is celebrated on Pratipada Tithi of Kartik month. This year Govardhan Puja is on October 26. It is also known as Annakut Puja and is celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

Govardhan Puja is a part of the 5 days Diwali celebrations. Govardhan Puja has immense importance in Indian culture. Govardhan mountain and livestock are worshipped on this festival. On this day, Govardhan's are made from cow dung in homes and they are worshipped. The villagers bathe the cows and bulls on this day and adorn them. Jaggery and rice are fed to the animals on this day.

Govardhan Puja Muhurat

Govardhan Puja Morning Muhurta - 06:29 AM to 08:43 AM

Duration - 02 hours 14 minutes

Pratipada date start - October 25, 2022, at 04:18 PM

Pratipada date ends - October 26, 2022, at 02:42 PM

Govardhan Puja vidhi?

On this day, make the figure of Lord Govardhan in the courtyard of your house with cow dung. Light a lamp ahead of Lord Govardhan and offer Roli, rice, and flowers to God. After this, offer milk, paan, saffron and seasonal fruits to the Lord. Do circumambulation of God with your family seven times. It is believed that by worshipping Lord Govardhan by law, salvation is attained.

Story of Govardhan Puja

According to mythological belief, Lord Krishna asked the people of Braj to worship Govardhan Parvat at the place of worship of Lord Indra, because the cows of all the Brajwasis used to graze on this mountain. They used to get food from this mountain. When the people of Braj started worshipping Govardhan, Lord Indra got angry and it started raining continuously for several days in the whole of Braj. Then Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain on one of his fingers, under which all the people of Braj took shelter.

It rained continuously for seven days. Brahma Ji went and explained to Lord Indra, which pacified his anger. Indra apologized. After this Lord Krishna put the mountain down and asked the people of Braj to mix all kinds of food and offer it to Govardhan, which was called Annakoot. This day was the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month.