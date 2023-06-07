Got your tongue burned? 5 tips for quick relief

Tongue burns can be excruciating. We often tend to eat hot scrumptious food or take a sip of our favourite hot beverage without realizing that it can actually burn our tongue. When your tongue gets burned while consuming hot food or drinks, immediate relief can be found in simple home remedies. Here are some effective ways to alleviate the discomfort of a burnt tongue:

Suck on ice or have an ice cream: Sucking on a piece of ice or indulging in some ice cream can provide instant relief to a burnt tongue. Ensure that the ice does not stick to the tongue to avoid further discomfort.

Drink cold liquids: Drinking cold water right after burning your tongue can offer immediate relief. Remember to keep hydrating throughout the day with cold beverages.

Rinse with salt water: To prevent any potential infection, rinse your mouth with salt water after burning your tongue. This simple solution can alleviate discomfort and promote healing.

Try honey or sugar: Honey possesses antibacterial properties, making it a beneficial remedy for a burnt tongue. Applying honey or sugar to the affected area can help prevent infections and provide pain relief.

Consume cold foods: Eating cold foods like yoghurt, ice cream, or cake can provide soothing relief to a burnt tongue. Include these options in your diet to alleviate discomfort and promote healing.

Remember, these home remedies can offer temporary relief for minor tongue burns. If the pain persists or the burn is severe, it is advisable to seek medical attention.

