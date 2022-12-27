Got your heart broken? 6 strategies to help you heal your heart and move on

Breaking up with a significant other, or experiencing a loss, can be a difficult and emotional time. It's natural to feel heartbroken and to go through a range of emotions, including sadness, anger, and confusion. While it may feel like your heart is physically broken, it's important to remember that heartbreak is a normal and temporary emotional state.

Here are some tips on how to fix your broken heart:

1. Allow yourself to feel your emotions: It's important to allow yourself to feel your emotions and to process your feelings in a healthy way. This might mean crying, talking to a friend or family member, or journaling about your feelings. It's okay to feel sad, angry, or hurt, and it's important to give yourself time to heal.

2. Take care of yourself: When you're going through a tough time, it's important to take care of yourself physically and emotionally. This might mean getting enough sleep, eating well, and exercising regularly. It can also be helpful to engage in activities that bring you joy, such as spending time with friends and loved ones, pursuing hobbies, or doing things that make you feel good about yourself.

3. Seek support: It can be helpful to talk to someone about your feelings, whether it's a friend, family member, or therapist. Sharing your emotions with someone else can provide a sense of relief and can help you feel less alone. It's important to surround yourself with supportive people who care about you and can provide emotional support.

4. Practice self-compassion: It's easy to be hard on ourselves when we're going through a difficult time, but it's important to practice self-compassion. This means being kind and understanding towards ourselves, and recognizing that we're human and it's normal to make mistakes and experience setbacks.

5. Find healthy ways to cope: It's important to find healthy ways to cope with your emotions. This might mean finding healthy outlets for your emotions, such as talking to a friend or participating in activities that bring you joy. Avoiding unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as turning to alcohol or drugs to numb your feelings, can help you heal in the long run.

6. Look towards the future: While it's important to allow yourself time to heal, it's also important to look towards the future and focus on personal growth. This might mean setting goals for yourself, learning new skills, or finding ways to improve yourself. Remember that heartbreak is a temporary state, and it's possible to find happiness and love again in the future.

Note: Healing a broken heart takes time and effort, but it is possible. By allowing yourself to feel your emotions, taking care of yourself, seeking support, practicing self-compassion, finding healthy ways to cope, and looking towards the future, you can start to mend your broken heart and move forward.