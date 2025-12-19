Got secret santa duties? 8 stylish and thoughtful gift ideas for your fashion-loving friends

Pick thoughtful gifts for your fashion-loving best friend this Secret Santa, like scarves, earrings, candles, hair accessories, bags, fashion books, cosy loungewear, or beauty items, to make her feel special and stylish.

The festive season has come, and if your Secret Santa is a best friend who loves fashion, you might be thinking about what present would make her the happiest. No need to panic! You are not required to be a style specialist. Just consider what she enjoys, her fashion sense and what lifts her spirits.

Here are 8 easy and thoughtful gift ideas for your stylish friend:

1. A Pretty Scarf:

A subtle and light-hued winter scarf can be a perfect companion to any winter attire, thereby enhancing its beauty.

2. Statement Earrings:

Large or striking earrings, such as gold hoops or pearl drops, can add a touch of glam to the overall look of the wearer.

3. Scented Candle:

An aromatic candle like the one in the scent of vanilla or sandalwood can not only make the room of the person nice and cosy but also good-looking.

4. Hair Accessories:

Silk scrunchies, hair bows, or pretty clips are not only practical but also fashionable. They enhance the style of the hair while providing protection.

5. Small Bag or Clutch:

A mini crossbody bag or a clutch of a basic colour is seen as both practical and chic. She may carry it to parties or informal meetings.

6. Fashion Books:

Fashion books, books by renowned designers, or style inspiration are excellent for a friend with a love for clothing and style. Besides, they add to the decoration of a table or shelf.

7. Cosy Loungewear:

Soft knitted sets, warmest socks, or lounge clothes are the best for winter. They are stylish and comfy at the same time.

Also read: Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals how Akshaye Khanna was cast as Rehman Dakait: 'We jotted down lots of names and then...'

8. Gifts Of Beauty A To-Nil Or Less:

In terms of beauty gifts like hand creams, lip oils, and fragrances, I think most people would appreciate them.

The essential factor of a wondrous Secret Santa present is selecting something considerate that corresponds to your buddy's style and character. A tiny yet carefully picked gift can still make her feel unique and valued. Present it attractively, write a personal note, and surely your chicest friend will adore it.