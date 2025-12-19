FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Got secret santa duties? 8 stylish and thoughtful gift ideas for your fashion-loving friends

Hamas Victims Take Binance to Court: The Lawsuit That Could Redefine Global Crypto Liability

India Just Gave You Data Rights. Now We Need a Consent Wallet for a Billion People

Elliptic confirms what regulators feared: Launderers now move across 10 blockchains at a time

Raat Akeli Hai 2 movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns in hauntingly mysterious murder-mystery; Deepti Naval, Chitrangda Singh surprise

Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi REACTS to backlash for 'kissing' on-screen daughter Sara Arjun: 'Affection of elderly man...'

Bangladesh violence: Mohammad Yunus issues FIRST statement on alleged lynching of Hindu man in Mymensingh; says 'There is no ...'

SBI Clerk Mains Result at sbi.co.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off

Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after she, Raj Kundra are booked for cheating in Rs 60 crore fraud case: 'Mischievous attempt to...'

CAT 2025 Result at iimcat.ac.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Got secret santa duties? 8 stylish and thoughtful gift ideas for your fashion-loving friends

Got secret santa duties? 8 stylish and thoughtful gift ideas

Hamas Victims Take Binance to Court: The Lawsuit That Could Redefine Global Crypto Liability

Hamas Victims Take Binance to Court: The Lawsuit That Could Redefine Global Cryp

Elliptic confirms what regulators feared: Launderers now move across 10 blockchains at a time

Elliptic Confirms What Regulators Feared: Launderers Now Move Across 10 Blockcha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?

IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name

New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on women's bodies, passports, chats pictures published by Democrats

New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on woman's body, passports, chats publ

Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen and others in latest photos released by House Democrats; Check details inside

Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin and others in latest photos

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Got secret santa duties? 8 stylish and thoughtful gift ideas for your fashion-loving friends

Pick thoughtful gifts for your fashion-loving best friend this Secret Santa, like scarves, earrings, candles, hair accessories, bags, fashion books, cosy loungewear, or beauty items, to make her feel special and stylish.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 02:46 PM IST

Got secret santa duties? 8 stylish and thoughtful gift ideas for your fashion-loving friends
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The festive season has come, and if your Secret Santa is a best friend who loves fashion, you might be thinking about what present would make her the happiest. No need to panic! You are not required to be a style specialist. Just consider what she enjoys, her fashion sense and what lifts her spirits.

Here are 8 easy and thoughtful gift ideas for your stylish friend:

1. A Pretty Scarf:

A subtle and light-hued winter scarf can be a perfect companion to any winter attire, thereby enhancing its beauty.

2. Statement Earrings:

Large or striking earrings, such as gold hoops or pearl drops, can add a touch of glam to the overall look of the wearer.

3. Scented Candle:

An aromatic candle like the one in the scent of vanilla or sandalwood can not only make the room of the person nice and cosy but also good-looking.

4. Hair Accessories:

Silk scrunchies, hair bows, or pretty clips are not only practical but also fashionable. They enhance the style of the hair while providing protection.

5. Small Bag or Clutch:

A mini crossbody bag or a clutch of a basic colour is seen as both practical and chic. She may carry it to parties or informal meetings.

6. Fashion Books:

Fashion books, books by renowned designers, or style inspiration are excellent for a friend with a love for clothing and style. Besides, they add to the decoration of a table or shelf.

7. Cosy Loungewear:

Soft knitted sets, warmest socks, or lounge clothes are the best for winter. They are stylish and comfy at the same time.

Also read: Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals how Akshaye Khanna was cast as Rehman Dakait: 'We jotted down lots of names and then...'

8. Gifts Of Beauty A To-Nil Or Less:

In terms of beauty gifts like hand creams, lip oils, and fragrances, I think most people would appreciate them.

The essential factor of a wondrous Secret Santa present is selecting something considerate that corresponds to your buddy's style and character. A tiny yet carefully picked gift can still make her feel unique and valued. Present it attractively, write a personal note, and surely your chicest friend will adore it.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Got secret santa duties? 8 stylish and thoughtful gift ideas for your fashion-loving friends
Got secret santa duties? 8 stylish and thoughtful gift ideas
Hamas Victims Take Binance to Court: The Lawsuit That Could Redefine Global Crypto Liability
Hamas Victims Take Binance to Court: The Lawsuit That Could Redefine Global Cryp
Elliptic confirms what regulators feared: Launderers now move across 10 blockchains at a time
Elliptic Confirms What Regulators Feared: Launderers Now Move Across 10 Blockcha
Raat Akeli Hai 2 movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns in hauntingly mysterious murder-mystery; Deepti Naval, Chitrangda Singh surprise
Raat Akeli Hai 2 review: Nawazuddin returns in hauntingly mysterious whodunnit
Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi REACTS to backlash for 'kissing' on-screen daughter Sara Arjun: 'Affection of elderly man...'
Dhurandhar: Rakesh Bedi REACTS to backlash for 'kissing' 20-year-old Sara Arjun
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name
New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on women's bodies, passports, chats pictures published by Democrats
New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on woman's body, passports, chats publ
Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen and others in latest photos released by House Democrats; Check details inside
Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin and others in latest photos
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement