Got secret santa duties? 8 stylish and thoughtful gift ideas for your fashion-loving friends
Hamas Victims Take Binance to Court: The Lawsuit That Could Redefine Global Crypto Liability
India Just Gave You Data Rights. Now We Need a Consent Wallet for a Billion People
Elliptic confirms what regulators feared: Launderers now move across 10 blockchains at a time
Raat Akeli Hai 2 movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns in hauntingly mysterious murder-mystery; Deepti Naval, Chitrangda Singh surprise
Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi REACTS to backlash for 'kissing' on-screen daughter Sara Arjun: 'Affection of elderly man...'
Bangladesh violence: Mohammad Yunus issues FIRST statement on alleged lynching of Hindu man in Mymensingh; says 'There is no ...'
SBI Clerk Mains Result at sbi.co.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off
Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after she, Raj Kundra are booked for cheating in Rs 60 crore fraud case: 'Mischievous attempt to...'
CAT 2025 Result at iimcat.ac.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off
LIFESTYLE
Pick thoughtful gifts for your fashion-loving best friend this Secret Santa, like scarves, earrings, candles, hair accessories, bags, fashion books, cosy loungewear, or beauty items, to make her feel special and stylish.
The festive season has come, and if your Secret Santa is a best friend who loves fashion, you might be thinking about what present would make her the happiest. No need to panic! You are not required to be a style specialist. Just consider what she enjoys, her fashion sense and what lifts her spirits.
A subtle and light-hued winter scarf can be a perfect companion to any winter attire, thereby enhancing its beauty.
Large or striking earrings, such as gold hoops or pearl drops, can add a touch of glam to the overall look of the wearer.
An aromatic candle like the one in the scent of vanilla or sandalwood can not only make the room of the person nice and cosy but also good-looking.
Silk scrunchies, hair bows, or pretty clips are not only practical but also fashionable. They enhance the style of the hair while providing protection.
A mini crossbody bag or a clutch of a basic colour is seen as both practical and chic. She may carry it to parties or informal meetings.
Fashion books, books by renowned designers, or style inspiration are excellent for a friend with a love for clothing and style. Besides, they add to the decoration of a table or shelf.
Soft knitted sets, warmest socks, or lounge clothes are the best for winter. They are stylish and comfy at the same time.
Also read: Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals how Akshaye Khanna was cast as Rehman Dakait: 'We jotted down lots of names and then...'
In terms of beauty gifts like hand creams, lip oils, and fragrances, I think most people would appreciate them.
The essential factor of a wondrous Secret Santa present is selecting something considerate that corresponds to your buddy's style and character. A tiny yet carefully picked gift can still make her feel unique and valued. Present it attractively, write a personal note, and surely your chicest friend will adore it.