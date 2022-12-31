Google’s New Year 2022 Doodle is a special one: From greetings, party kits to create your own song tool, check here

Representational image

Google Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve, a time to reflect on 2022 and anticipate a new beginning in 2023.

As with every other doodle in the lead-up to December 31, 2022, if you click on today’s Google Doodle, it will open a new page. However, it comes with a surprise.

A new page will load as soon as you click on today's New Year’s Eve 2022 Google Doodle, and your screen will be covered in confetti across your screen.

If the celebratory paper shower is not enough for you, you can click on a confetti cone on the left side of the page and revel in another blast of confetti.

It has also come up with many new and interesting features such as greetings, games for children and party kits to create your own song tool.

Click on google, it will redirect you to the google doodles

You can click on the cone to experience an amazing sound for new year’s eve celebrations.

You can click on greeting to instantly share wishes with your ones.

You can also try some interesting games. Go to the extreme right and below about find play now and enjoy the game with your little ones.

In today's doodle, Google has written Google in a different style. Google has written Google's G in blue colour in today's doodle. Whereas the second O is written in red and it looks like a blob. There is also a green coloured holder on it. On the other hand, 2022 is written in the second O and it is very big. And its background is yellow. Wherein 2022 is written in purple colour. Smileys are also installed in the middle of 2022. In which two eyes and a mouth are visible.

After this, the second g is also made like a bulb. The element of the bulb is also placed in the upper part of g and the colour of that element is blue. g is suspended in a holder and it is suspended by a green coloured wire and g is written in blue colour.

After this comes the turn of l. It is written in green colour. And at the end of Google, e has been written in red. It is also hung like a blob. A red-coloured element has been added to it. At the same time, it has been hung with a green-coloured wire along with a green-coloured holder. There are small balls of red, green, yellow and pink colours in the background of the Google Doodle.