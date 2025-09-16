Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Google Gemini: Want aesthetic beach portraits? Try THIS prompt to transform your photos into insta-worthy edits

Google Gemini is trending as people turn ordinary shots into dreamy beach edits. Here’s a step-by-step guide and some ready-to-use prompts to create your perfect sunset beach glow.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 04:49 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Google Gemini: Want aesthetic beach portraits? Try THIS prompt to transform your photos into insta-worthy edits
Google Gemini is the latest social media craze, with users transforming simple selfies into cinematic edits in just a few clicks. From retro portraits to festive looks, the AI tool’s image-generation model is redefining how people experiment with their photos. And this time, one trend is especially hot: creating the perfect beach glow photo.

The process is simple and doesn’t require any technical know-how. Here’s how you can try it:

  • Open Gemini: Use the Gemini app or log in at gemini.google.com with your Google account.
  • Write a detailed prompt: Choose your picture and describe everything you want- background, lighting, outfit, and even the vibe of the picture.
  • Generate and refine: Gemini will give multiple variations; pick the best and adjust wording if needed.
  • Download and share: Save your creation and post it directly on social media.

For the perfect beach vibe, try this detailed prompt:

'Make me look like I’m on a beach where it’s dark but someone took my picture from a flash and face is a bit glittery and glowing. In the background add the sunset like the sun has 98% set leaving purple red sky and it’s almost dark. The image is taken from behind my back and I’ve been told to turn for the picture. I’m wearing a cute pink bodysuit. The picture is taken from above waist that means the picture should be showing only upper part of my body.'

ALSO READ: Google Gemini for Navratri: Try THESE 3 prompts to create vibrant chaniya-choli edits in seconds

You can also play around with variations like: 'Create a dusk beach silhouette portrait from behind, wearing a flowing white maxi dress with soft shimmer on arms from a flash, sky fading into lavender and coral hues, golden rim light around hair, upper-body only.'

With prompts like these, Gemini can turn an everyday snap into a glowing, picture-perfect beach edit ready for your Instagram feed.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
