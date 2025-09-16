Google Gemini: Want aesthetic beach portraits? Try THIS prompt to transform your photos into insta-worthy edits

Google Gemini is trending as people turn ordinary shots into dreamy beach edits. Here’s a step-by-step guide and some ready-to-use prompts to create your perfect sunset beach glow.

Google Gemini is the latest social media craze, with users transforming simple selfies into cinematic edits in just a few clicks. From retro portraits to festive looks, the AI tool’s image-generation model is redefining how people experiment with their photos. And this time, one trend is especially hot: creating the perfect beach glow photo.

The process is simple and doesn’t require any technical know-how. Here’s how you can try it:

Open Gemini: Use the Gemini app or log in at gemini.google.com with your Google account.

Use the Gemini app or log in at gemini.google.com with your Google account. Write a detailed prompt: Choose your picture and describe everything you want- background, lighting, outfit, and even the vibe of the picture.

Choose your picture and describe everything you want- background, lighting, outfit, and even the vibe of the picture. Generate and refine: Gemini will give multiple variations; pick the best and adjust wording if needed.

Gemini will give multiple variations; pick the best and adjust wording if needed. Download and share: Save your creation and post it directly on social media.

For the perfect beach vibe, try this detailed prompt:

'Make me look like I’m on a beach where it’s dark but someone took my picture from a flash and face is a bit glittery and glowing. In the background add the sunset like the sun has 98% set leaving purple red sky and it’s almost dark. The image is taken from behind my back and I’ve been told to turn for the picture. I’m wearing a cute pink bodysuit. The picture is taken from above waist that means the picture should be showing only upper part of my body.'

You can also play around with variations like: 'Create a dusk beach silhouette portrait from behind, wearing a flowing white maxi dress with soft shimmer on arms from a flash, sky fading into lavender and coral hues, golden rim light around hair, upper-body only.'

With prompts like these, Gemini can turn an everyday snap into a glowing, picture-perfect beach edit ready for your Instagram feed.