Google Gemini: Want aesthetic beach portraits? Try THIS prompt to transform your photos into insta-worthy edits

Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India, how can it be prevented?
AFCAT 2 Result 2025 released at afcat.cdac.in; get direct LINK here
Robert Redford, legendary actor, Oscar-winning director, activist, passes away at 89
Meet Deedy Das, who left Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg’s tech giants, then built Rs 1,93,75,18,00,000 startup, now made partner in...
Amid pregnancy rumours, Katrina Kaif's confession of absence of her father goes viral: 'When I have kids, I want them to..'
Israel to occupy Gaza City? Benjamin Netanyahu's forces launch massive operation, killing 68
NATO-like defence organisation of Muslim countries with Pakistan at centre? How can India handle this challenge?
Rupali Ganguly’s ethnic wardrobe inspiration on Navratri 2025: Take style cues from Anupamaa star to upgrade your fashion game
Meet Onkar Kanwar, who runs Apollo Tyres as chairman, becomes Team India's new jersey sponsor, his net worth is Rs...
UPI to become the new ATM, just scan and withdraw cash,; know how it works
LIFESTYLE
Google Gemini is trending as people turn ordinary shots into dreamy beach edits. Here’s a step-by-step guide and some ready-to-use prompts to create your perfect sunset beach glow.
Google Gemini is the latest social media craze, with users transforming simple selfies into cinematic edits in just a few clicks. From retro portraits to festive looks, the AI tool’s image-generation model is redefining how people experiment with their photos. And this time, one trend is especially hot: creating the perfect beach glow photo.
The process is simple and doesn’t require any technical know-how. Here’s how you can try it:
For the perfect beach vibe, try this detailed prompt:
'Make me look like I’m on a beach where it’s dark but someone took my picture from a flash and face is a bit glittery and glowing. In the background add the sunset like the sun has 98% set leaving purple red sky and it’s almost dark. The image is taken from behind my back and I’ve been told to turn for the picture. I’m wearing a cute pink bodysuit. The picture is taken from above waist that means the picture should be showing only upper part of my body.'
ALSO READ: Google Gemini for Navratri: Try THESE 3 prompts to create vibrant chaniya-choli edits in seconds
You can also play around with variations like: 'Create a dusk beach silhouette portrait from behind, wearing a flowing white maxi dress with soft shimmer on arms from a flash, sky fading into lavender and coral hues, golden rim light around hair, upper-body only.'
With prompts like these, Gemini can turn an everyday snap into a glowing, picture-perfect beach edit ready for your Instagram feed.