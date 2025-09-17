Google Gemini trend: AI changing your facial features in viral edits? Avoid THESE common prompt mistakes to fix it

Google Gemini’s Nano Banana tool is trending as people turn their photos into retro Bollywood-style saree portraits. But to avoid distorted faces, users need clear prompts, quality photos, and simple instructions.

Google Gemini’s Nano Banana tool is the latest sensation on social media, where people are transforming their regular photos into vintage Bollywood-style portraits. After the viral ChatGPT Ghibli image trend, this new saree portrait trend is taking over feeds everywhere.

With Nano Banana, even a simple picture can be turned into a retro masterpiece,complete with elegant sarees, flowers tucked in the hair, classic backdrops, soft golden lighting, and frames that instantly remind you of 90s Hindi films. It’s a mix of nostalgia and glamour that’s winning hearts online.

But not everyone is happy. Many users have complained that their faces look distorted or unclear in these AI-generated saree portraits. This often happens because of wrong or poorly written prompts. To help you avoid the same mistakes, here are the most common errors people make.

Ignoring f ace c onsistency

When writing prompts, don't forget to mention that your facial features should stay the same. Use words that preserve your face shape and identity, this ensures the AI doesn’t alter your look too much.

Using g roup or l ow- q uality p hotos

Uploading group shots or blurry images often leads to unclear results. Stick to single, high-quality photos so the AI can retain your face clearly in the retro look.

Writing v ague p rompts

Generic prompts like 'Make me look like a Bollywood actress' won't deliver good results. Instead, specify details such as saree colour, fabric, lighting style, and background to get a portrait closer to your vision.

Overlooking the b ackground

A neat, classic backdrop is key to the Bollywood vibe. Be clear about the background you want, it makes your photo look professional and polished.

Giving t oo m any i nstructions

Overloading AI with lengthy prompts can confuse it. Keep things short, precise, and to the point; three to four clear lines are usually enough.