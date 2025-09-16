Google Gemini for Navratri: Try THESE 3 prompts to create vibrant chaniya-choli edits in seconds

Google’s Gemini, powered by its Nano Banana model, is buzzing on social media this Navratri. From realistic portraits to vintage posters, here’s a simple guide and ready-made prompts to help you create stunning Chaniya Choli-inspired edits.

Google Gemini is taking over social media, and this festive season it’s all about Navratri vibes. Its latest image model, called Nano Banana, is making waves for how realistically it can create portraits and cinematic edits. Users are turning their everyday photos into glamorous Garba-ready looks, complete with lehengas, jewellery, and retro film-style effects.

What makes Gemini special is how simple it is to use. You don’t need any tech skills, just a clear photo and a good prompt. The Nano Banana model adds lifelike details, dramatic lighting, and a cinematic feel that looks straight out of a vintage poster.

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to try it yourself:

1. Open Gemini: Visit gemini.google.com or use the Gemini app and sign in with your Google account.

2. Upload or start fresh: Either upload your own picture or begin with text-only generation.

3. Use detailed prompts: Be clear about outfit, colours, lighting, and background.

4. Generate and refine: Gemini will create multiple options. Pick your favourite and download it.

And now the fun part, here are three ready-to-use prompts to get you started:

Prompt 1: Create a 4K HD realistic Garba portrait. Outfit should be black, red, and white lehenga with heavy mirror-work and a bright red dupatta. Add jewellery and a nose ring. Background should be a warm retro wall with golden side light and retro film grain.

Prompt 2: Create a 4K HD Garba dance scene. Girl should be mid-twirl in a flowing ghaghra choli, holding dandiya sticks in both hands. Add golden-hour sunlight and retro 90s film grain for a dramatic cinematic still.

Prompt 3: Convert this photo into a vintage Navratri poster. Dress the girl in a vibrant ghaghra choli with embroidery, style with oxidised jewellery, and add warm golden sunlight on her face. Keep background plain, retro-textured with subtle film grain for cinematic effect.