Google Doodle today: Who was Dr Mario Molina, Nobel laureate who discovered hole in ozone layer?

Dr Mario Molina was a visionary and Chemistry expert who played a pivotal role in detecting and working towards patching up the hole in Earth’s ozone layer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 07:10 AM IST

Google Doodle celebrating Dr Mario Molina (File photo)

Google Doodle on March 19: Google is celebrating the works and legacy of legendary Chemistry expert Dr Mario Molina through a whimsical new Google Doodle on March 19, which marks his 80th birth anniversary. Dr Molina played a pivotal role in the detection of the impact of global warming on Earth.

Dr Mario Molina was also a Nobel laureate and won the Nobel Prize in 1995 for playing an important role in discovering a hole in the ozone layer and the cause of the damage done to it. He was also one of the first to detect the impacts of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) on Earth.

Who was Dr Mario Molina?

Dr Mario José Molina Henríquez, known as Mario Molina, was a chemist from Mexico who made many discoveries regarding the impacts of global warming on the planet, including the discovery of the hole in the ozone layer, which was caused by chlorofluorocarbon gases.

Dr Molina was one of the researchers who were successful in detecting how there was a hole in the ozone layer, which is essential in protecting all living beings on Earth. He also brought forward the damages of chlorofluorocarbons on the planet.

Dr Mario Molina was so passionate about science that when he was young, he turned his bathroom into a science laboratory to study tiny microorganisms through his toy microscope, which he got as a child.

After dedicating his life to scientific research, he became one of the first scientists to discover that ultraviolet radiation is reaching the earth through a hole in the ozone layer, which was caused by chlorofluorocarbons, which are found in air conditioners, aerosol sprays, and more.

This groundbreaking research highlighted the horrors of global warming and became the reason behind the Montreal Treaty, an international treaty that successfully banned the production of nearly 100 ozone-depleting chemicals.

