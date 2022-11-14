Google Doodle today: Kolkata’s Shlok Mukherjee wins Doodle4Google 2022 in India, take a look at his artwork

Shlok Mukherjee's Google Doodle (Photo - Google screengrab)

The Doodle For Google 2022 competition was conducted by tech giant Google across the world, and the winner of the art contest in India is a student named Shlok Mukherjee, who belongs to Kolkata, West Bengal.

Shlok Mukherjee won the Doodle4Google 2022 contest across the country on November 14, which is celebrated as Children’s Day in India. Mukherjee’s inspiring artwork that won the nationwide contest is titled “India on the centre stage”.

While talking about his prize-winning Google Doodle, Shlok said, “In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity’s betterment. India will have regular intergalactic travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in the field of Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years.”

The official page of Google Doodle described the Doodle For Google competition as “inspiring”, saying that one of the most common themes in the artworks of students was technological advancement in the technology.

Google Doodle said, “We were amazed by the creativity and imagination students brought to their entries and were especially heartened that the advancement of technology and sustainability emerge as common themes across many of the doodles.”

Meanwhile, the global winner of the 2022 Doodle For Google contest is Sophie Arague-Liu, from Florida, United States. Sophie’s illustration has been titled ‘Not alone’ and is very impactful.

Describing her illustration, Sophie said, “I care for myself by accepting others' care for me. Often I struggle to shoulder a burden on my own and forget that I have so many people, like my mom, who care about me and want to help me. Opening up and letting others support me not only relieves my stress—it lets me tackle things I could never do on my own.”

READ | Google Doodle today: Google celebrates winner of Doodle4Google contest; know all about the competition