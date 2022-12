File photo

Google Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve, a time to reflect on 2022 and anticipate a new beginning in 2023.

Happy New Year 2023 wishes and quotes are already in circulation as we are about to enter the new year soon. The festivities for the New Year 2023 have already kicked off and people across the world are marking the end of 2022 in a cheerful way.

A new page will load as soon as you click on today's New Year’s Eve 2022 Google Doodle, and your screen will be covered in confetti.