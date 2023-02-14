Google Doodle Today: Europeans used to think Valentine's Day was start of mating season for birds

Google Doodle today: Several folklores have other accounts of the martyrdom of Saint Valentine.

Google Doodle today: The world is celebrating Valentine's Day today. The celebration of love is also known by other names in some parts of the world -- for instance, Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine. However, the central theme is the same -- recognition and celebration of love. Google Doodle today also celebrated the festival of love with an interactive. The Google Doodle shows a wet surface with water droplets. The droplets then trickle down and form a heart, the biggest symbol of love.

Valentine's Day originated as a Christian feast day for a martyr named Saint Valentine. However, after centuries of alterations, it came to be the modern day Valentine's Day. It is now a massive commercial industry.

Several folklores have other accounts of the martyrdom of Saint Valentine. He used to live in Rome. He was imprisoned under the Roman Empire in the third century, when Christians used to be persecuted.

As per myths, Valentine restored sight to the blind daughter of his jailer. Another legend says that St Valentine wrote Your Valentine before he was executed, to the girl. The third legend says he used to marry off Christian soldiers forbidden to marry.

"Today’s Valentine's Day Doodle celebrates the most romantic day of the year, when people all over the world express affection to their lovers, friends, and partners through gifts, greetings, and more," Google wrote in its post.

It said that during the middle ages, European countries like England and France believed that the day was the start of the mating season for birds.

"They associated this phenomenon with love and began romantic celebrations soon after. The holiday became more popular throughout the world in the 17th century," it added.