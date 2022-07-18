Search icon
Google Doodle today celebrates 112th birthday anniversary of Oskar Sala, German Electronic Music composer

Google Doodle celebrates what would have been the 112th birthday of Oskar Sala, an innovative electronic music composer and physicist.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 07:29 AM IST

Google Doodle today celebrates the 112th birthday of Oskar Sala, who is a German physicist, composer, and pioneer of electronic music. He was known for composing sound on a musical instrument called as the Trautonium, a predecessor to the synthesizer. 

Sala was born in Greiz, in 1910 Germany. He was immersed in music since birth. Oskar Sala's mother was a singer and his father was an opthalmologist with musical talent. During his youth,  Sala studied piano and organ and performed classical piano concerts as a teenager. 

"When Sala first heard a device called the trautonium, he became fascinated by the tonal possibilities and the technology the instrument offered. His life mission became mastering the trautonium and developing it further which inspired his studies in physics and composition at school," Google said.

He moved to Berlin in 1929 to study piano and composition with composer and violist Paul Hindemith at the Berlin conservatory. He also followed the experiments at the school’s laboratory of Dr. Friedrich Trautwein, learning to play with Trautwein's pioneer electronic instrument, the Trautonium.

Sala further developed the Trautonium in 1948 into the Mixtur-Trautonium. The field of subharmonics was opened up by Sala's invention, the symmetric counterpart to overtones so that a thoroughly distinct tuning evolved. 

Oskar Sala created musical pieces and sound effects for television, radio, and movie productions, such as Rosemary (1959) and The Birds (1962). The instrument sounds like a noise of a bird crying, hammering and door and window slams.

In 1995, Sala donated his original mixture-trautonium to the German Museum for Contemporary Technology.

4,4,4,4,4: Rishabh Pant smashes five boundaries back-to-back, watch video
