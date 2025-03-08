This year's Google Doodle highlights pioneering women in STEM, those who have uncovered ancient mysteries, revolutionized scientific research, and paved the way for future generations through their innovation and perseverance.

Google Doodle is today celebrating International Women’s Day 2025 by honouring visionary women whose groundbreaking contributions have shaped the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

These women have made remarkable discoveries that have propelled humanity forward and transformed the world as we know it, from space exploration to medical breakthroughs.

Since the United Nations first recognised International Women’s Day in 1975, the day has served as a global tribute to the achievements of women in all fields.

This year's Google Doodle highlights pioneering women in STEM, those who have uncovered ancient mysteries, revolutionized scientific research, and paved the way for future generations through their innovation and perseverance.

Despite these incredible achievements, women remain underrepresented in STEM, making up just 29% of the global STEM workforce. However, progress continues as more women break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and inspire the next generation to pursue careers in science and technology.

Here are some few exmaples of Indian women who are redefining STEM leadership

Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian origin in space, inspired millions with her journey as a NASA astronaut. Dr. Tessy Thomas, known as the “Missile Woman of India," played a crucial role in the development of India’s Agni missile program. Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, a pioneer in biotechnology, founded Biocon and revolutionized affordable healthcare solutions. Dr. Gagandeep Kang, a leading virologist, has been instrumental in vaccine development and public health research in India. Dr. Ritu Karidhal and Muthayya Vanitha, key scientists behind India’s Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions, showcase India’s excellence in space exploration.

International Women’s Day 2025 is a celebration of progress, resilience, and the limitless potential of women everywhere. As we honor these trailblazers, we look ahead to a future where gender equality in STEM—and beyond—is fully realised.