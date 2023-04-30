Google Doodle honours Harry Potter fame Alan Rickman: A look at his iconic roles apart from ‘Snape’

Harry Potter actor Alan Rickman in today's Google Doodle (Photo - Google)

Google Doodle April 30: Google is celebrating the legacy and works of Hollywood actor Alan Rickman, who is most popularly known for his dark role as Professor Snape in the childhood classic movie series Harry Potter, winning hearts across the world.

While Snape was considered his most iconic role throughout his 40-year career as an actor, Google on Sunday is remembering Alan Rickman for his role in 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses' play, after which his career had actually begun to take off.

Alan Rickman, apart from playing the magical role of Professor Snape in Harry Potter, was also known for his role in the play 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses', which was first performed on April 30, 1987, giving a boost to his acting career in Hollywood.

His performance in the play was iconic and is still remembered by many almost 40 years later. Rickman was a natural at performing arts, and started his inclination towards art at an early age when he used to push his boundaries as a painter, being described as a ‘natural’.

He started his acting career at the age of 26 when he joined a famed acting and theater academy and acted in The Tempest and Love’s Labour’s Lost. Eventually, he portrayed the anti-hero role of Le Vicomte de Valmont in the play Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons), getting him a Tony nomination and putting him on the Hollywood map.

Some of his most iconic roles to date are –

Professor Snape in the Harry Potter franchise

Absolem in Alice in the Wonderland franchise

Hans Gruber in Die Hard

Harry in Love Actually

Judge Turpin in Sweeney Todd

Grigori Rasputin in Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny

As he continued to get massive acclaim for his roles, mainly performance in the negative roles and his famed character Professor Snape, Alan Rickman’s health kept deteriorating and he eventually passed away after a prolonged illness in 2016, at the age of 69.

