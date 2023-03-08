Google Doodle celebrates women supporting women on International Women's Day

Google celebrates International Women’s Day with a Doodle that showcases women supporting each other. The Doodle highlights women in positions of influence who advocate for progress across issues central to the lives of women everywhere. It also recognizes women who come together to explore, learn, and rally for their rights. The vignettes within each letter of the word “GOOGLE” depict women as primary caregivers to people of all walks of life and as critical support systems for each other in motherhood.

The Doodle was illustrated by Doodle Artist Alyssa Winans, who drew inspiration from her personal experiences and the theme of women supporting women. In reflecting on the many ways she has been supported by the other women in her life, Winans recognizes the wisdom and support she has received from her older sisters.

Winans also acknowledges the complexities of motherhood and the challenges faced by women in balancing work and family responsibilities. As a nod to this experience, one of the letters in the Doodle features two women feeding their children.

The Doodle serves as a jumping-off point to reflect on the broad, complex, nuanced, and powerful notion of womanhood. It is a celebration of the women across the globe who support each other across all aspects of life. In honoring these women, Google wishes everyone a Happy International Women’s Day.

