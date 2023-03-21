Google Doodle celebrates Nowruz 2023: What is Persian New Year? Know where, why it is celebrated

Google Doodle celebrates Nowruz 2023 on March 21 (File photo)

Google Doodle on March 21: Google is celebrating the occasion of Nowruz 2023 today, March 21, through a whimsical and colorful new Google Doodle. The Google Doodle today is marking the occasion of the Persian New Year through a floral and colourful illustration.

March 21 is being celebrated as Nowruz 2023 across several Islamic countries, and Google Doodle is celebrating its festivities through its floral Doodle today. On its official website, Google wrote that Nowruz 2023 denotes the end of winter, and is celebrated by 300 million people across the world.

Google Doodle’s artwork on March 21 represents the theme of Nowruz or Persian New Year 2023 with Spring flowers — tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and bee orchids – since Nowruz official denotes the beginning of the spring season and end of winter.

What is Nowruz? Why is it celebrated?

Nowruz 2023 is also celebrated across the world as the Persian New Year, and it falls on or around March 21, according to the Gregorian calendar. Nowruz has its roots in Iran and is celebrated across several Islamic countries, most of which fall in the Middle East.

Nowruz or Persian New Year is celebrated across several countries to mark the commencement of the spring season and the end of winter. Nowruz marks the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere i.e. the moment the Sun crosses the celestial equator and equalizes night and the day is calculated exactly every year.

Nowruz is usually celebrated on March 21, which marks the first day of the Iranian calendar. Nowruz or Persian New Year is celebrated in places such as Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kosovo, and several countries of the Middle East.

How do people celebrate Nowruz 2023?

Nowruz or Persian New Year is celebrated through many fun rituals and traditions, one of which includes painting eggs and decorating them with colorful illustrations. People also feast with their families and visit their loved ones on this day.

