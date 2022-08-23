Search icon
Google Doodle celebrates Indian physicist Anna Mani’s birthday, know all about ‘Weather Woman of India’

Google Doodle is celebrating the 104th birth anniversary of meteorologist and physicist Anna Mani, who contributed a lot to India’s science sector.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 07:29 AM IST

Google Doodle celebrating Anna Mani's birthday (Photo - Google screengrab)

Google Doodle August 23: Google is honouring physicist Anna Mani on her 104th birth anniversary through a colourful and whimsical illustration on its home page, celebrating her contributions and research in India through the creative Google Doodle.

Google Doodle is celebrating the birthday of Anna Mani, who was one of the first female scientists in India. Her life’s work as a physicist and meteorologist made it possible for Indian agencies to accurately predict the weather conditions of the country in the present day.

Also known across the country as the ‘Weather Woman of India’, scientist Anna Mani laid the groundwork in the country to harness renewable energy, and also conducted several types of research which helped present-day weather predicting agencies in the country.

Anni Mani was born on August 23, 1918, in the former state of Travancore (present-day Kerala). An avid reader, she spent most of her young years surrounded by books and even read all the books in her public library by the age of 12.

She had an intricate education portfolio and even had formal training under the guidance of Nobel Laureate Sir C. V. Raman, where she specialized in the study of rubies and diamonds. She later started specializing in meteorological instrumentation at the Imperial College of London.

After coming to India, she started working with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), helping the agency design and curate its own weather instruments. She helped and overlooked the design of over 100 weather instruments during her time at the IMD.

Thriving in a male-dominated career field, Anna Mani became one of the most renowned scientists in India and became the head of the division in the IMD. She became the Director General of the IMD and also held several key positions in the United Nations World Meteorological Organisation.

Scientist Anna Mani followed Gandhian values and wore Khadi clothes all her life. She was one of the most inspiring scientists in India and is an inspiration to millions of women across the country. Today, Google Doodle is honouring her achievements in the world of science.

