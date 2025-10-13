Good news for travellers! IndiGo announces new sale for domestic, international travel, ticket price starts from Rs...; check new offers

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IndiGo has launched a new “Flying Connections Sale” under which it offers very low ticket fares for both domestic and international travel. The fares appply only for travel during specific time period with certain terms and conditions.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 06:49 PM IST

Travelling abroad has always been a daunting task due to finding the best deals and affordable destinations. At the same time, it can be overwhelming as making a planned trip abroad with a budget comes with its own tasks. But now there is a good news for travelers as many major Indian airlines like IndiGo and Air India have announced special sales this season.

What is IndiGo’s new offer on flight fares?

IndiGo launched “Flying Connections Sale” on Monday, under which flight fares start at only Rs 8,990 on specific international routes. The sale will be live from October 13 to October 17, for a specific period, i.e., between November 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. During the sale period, travellers can book all-inclusive, one-way domestic fares starting at Rs 2,390 and international fares starting at Rs 8,990. IndiGo has paired more than 8,000 cities, linking 90+ domestic and 40+ international destinations.

As the name suggests, the sale is aimed at making multi-city and connecting travel convenient, more accessible, and providing better connectivity. With this offer, IndiGo tried to make international trips more affordable, be it in Asia, Europe, or anywhere else. Not just trips beyond India, the airlines launched the sale for domestic travellers as well by offering many competitive rates for domestic routes. With the new offer, IndiGo has vowed to provide flexibility in planning a trip long before, without hurting the budget and an opportunity to expand their choice of destinations.

What are the terms and conditions of this sale?

However, the sale comes with many terms and conditions, like:

-The ticket bookings apply to both one-way and round-trip bookings.

-Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.

-Changes can be made with applicable fees and fare differences.

-Booking cannot be made for group/s.

-Cannot be combined with other offers or promotions by IndiGo.

-Bookings must be made in compliance with visa and government rules. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
