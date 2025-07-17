Good news for Indians, THIS country is offering visa for just Rs 7500 to live and work for..., not France, US, UK, Spain, it is..., check how to apply

The country's robust economy, thriving creative sectors, and high quality of life have made it an attractive destination for non-EU residents, including Indians. Let's know more about this country.

Everyone dreams of going abroad once and working there to earn some good money. However, due to expensive visas, many people's dreams remain unfulfilled. But now, there's a country that not only offers a visa for as low as Rs 7,500 but also provides an opportunity to work there for up to a year. This country is Germany.

Germany is known for its rich history, vibrant city life, and scenic landscapes, making it a favourite destination for travellers and creative professionals. The country's robust economy, thriving creative sectors, and high quality of life have made it an attractive destination for non-EU residents, including Indians. For self-employed , Germany offers a Freelance Visa, also known as the Freiberufler visa, which allows them to work independently in the country without an employer as long as they have financial means.

Eligibility criteria for freelance visa

The Freelance Visa is tailored for self-employed people, including independent scientists, artists, teachers, lawyers, engineers, architects, and many more. To be eligible for the visa, applicants must meet certain requirements, including having a valid passport, proof of financial means, proof of freelance work, and proof of qualification. A valid health insurance is also required for the visa.

Additionally, applicants must provide proof of business contacts in their relevant professional field in Germany or Europe and a well-structured and detailed description of their planned freelance employment.

Required documents

To apply for the Freelance Visa, applicants need to submit several documents, including a valid passport, passport-sized photos (not older than 6 months), proof of financial means, proof of freelance work, and proof of qualification. A degree from a state or state-recognised higher education institute or comparable training institution in Germany is also required. A visa fee of 75 euros or Rs 7,486, approximately. For applicants over the age of 45, additional retirement benefits certificates, including a pension or owned assets, are required.

Application process

The application process for the German Freelance Visa typically involves applying for a National D Visa from the applicant's home country before entering Germany. The applicant needs to complete the National D Visa application form, make an appointment with a German embassy or consulate, and submit the required documents. Biometric data will also be submitted during this process. Once the visa is granted, the applicant can enter Germany and register their address within two weeks of arrival. After registration, they will need to visit the local Foreigner's office to apply for their residence permit as a freelancer or self-employed person.

Residence permit and renewal

The Freelance Visa is usually granted for one to three years and can be renewed if the applicant continues to meet the eligibility criteria. After five years of continuous residence in Germany, language proficiency, and proof of financial funds, a freelancer can apply for permanent residency if they meet the eligibility criteria. Freelancers are also required to register with the local tax office and obtain a tax number.

Benefits of freelance visa

The Freelance Visa offers numerous benefits to self-employed individuals, including the opportunity to work independently in Germany, access to a thriving creative sector, and a high quality of life. With a Freelance Visa, individuals can build their professional network, develop their skills, and contribute to the German economy. The visa also provides a pathway to permanent residency, making it an attractive option for those who wish to settle in Germany long-term