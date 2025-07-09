Good news for Indian travellers: Travel to these 17 countries with visas for application fees of Rs..., know details

These visas allow remote workers to live and work in a foreign country for a specified period, immersing themselves in new cultures, cuisines, and languages.

Imagine leaving your 9-to-5 job behind and working from a beachside cafe in Indonesia or a winery in Italy, all without the hassle of office politics. For many, this sounds like a dream come true, but it's becoming a reality thanks to Digital Nomad Visas. These visas allow remote workers to live and work in a foreign country for a specified period, immersing themselves in new cultures, cuisines, and languages.

What is a Digital Nomad Visa?

A Digital Nomad Visa is a type of visa that allows individuals to live and work remotely in a foreign country. It's designed for people who work online and can perform their job from anywhere with a reliable internet connection. This visa is different from a work visa, as it doesn't require the individual to work for a local company.

What are the benefits of Digital Nomad visas?

The benefits of Digital Nomad Visas are many, such as, they offer the opportunity to experience new cultures, meet new people, and work in a flexible and autonomous environment. Many countries offering these visas have excellent infrastructure, fast internet, and a high quality of life. However, there are also challenges, such as adapting to a new environment, managing finances, and dealing with visa requirements.

Countries offering Digital Nomad visas

Several countries offer Digital Nomad Visas, each with its own set of requirements and benefits. For example, Croatia offers a 6 to 12 month visa with a fee of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 while Germany offers a 1 year visa with a fee of Rs 6,772. Other countries offering Digital Nomad Visas include Greece, Indonesia, Italy, Mauritius, Portugal, Bahamas, Spain, Seychelles, Costa Rica, Thailand, New Zealand, Estonia, Malta, Romania, and Philippines.

What is the eligibility criteria?

To be eligible for a Digital Nomad Visa, applicants typically need to meet certain requirements, such as proof of remote work or online business, minimum monthly or annual income, health insurance, valid passport, and a clean record.

A Digital Nomad Visa is not the same as a work visa. It allows individuals to work remotely for a foreign company or run their own online business, but it doesn't permit them to work for a local company. This visa is designed for people who want to experience different cultures and work remotely, without being tied to a specific employer or location.