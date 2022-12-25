Good Governance Day 2022: Know history, importance, why it is celebrated

Representational image

'Good Governance Day' is celebrated every year in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Atal Vihari Vajpayee. This day is completely dedicated to former PM Atal Vihari Vajpayee. Atal Vihari Vajpayee was rich in versatility, who took India to the pinnacle. Let us tell you that in the year 2014, the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to celebrate 'Good Governance Day' on December 25, every year in honor of late Atal Vihari Vajpayee.

It was declared by the Government of India that every year on December 25, work will be done for the whole day. Many such works were done during the tenure of the Late Atal Vihari Vajpayee, due to which he is always remembered. After his death, the Government of India announced that a true tribute would be paid to him by celebrating 'Good Governance Day' on December 25, every year.

Former PM is remembered on Good Governance Day

On the occasion of Good Governance Day, people pay tribute to Atal Vihari Vajpayee by remembering him. On this day they are remembered and talked about the work done by them. Seminars are also organized at different places. Through seminars, people know in detail about the work done by them. Please tell that in the year 2018, the former PM had passed away.

Biography of the former Prime Minister

Former Prime Minister Atal Vihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He became the Prime Minister of the country thrice. He became the Prime Minister of the country for the first time in the year 1996. For the second time, he became the Prime Minister in the year 1998-99. After this, he became the Prime Minister of the country for the third time on 13 October 1999. Significantly, former PM Atal Vihari Vajpayee has been the first leader to deliver a speech in Hindi at the United Nations. He was awarded the 'Bharat Ratna' award on March 27, 2015.