Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Good Governance Day 2022: Know history, importance, why it is celebrated

In the year 2014, PM Narendra Modi announced to celebrate 'Good Governance Day' on December 25, every year in honor of late Atal Vihari Vajpayee.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

Good Governance Day 2022: Know history, importance, why it is celebrated
Representational image

'Good Governance Day' is celebrated every year in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Atal Vihari Vajpayee. This day is completely dedicated to former PM Atal Vihari Vajpayee. Atal Vihari Vajpayee was rich in versatility, who took India to the pinnacle. Let us tell you that in the year 2014, the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to celebrate 'Good Governance Day' on December 25, every year in honor of late Atal Vihari Vajpayee.

It was declared by the Government of India that every year on December 25, work will be done for the whole day. Many such works were done during the tenure of the Late Atal Vihari Vajpayee, due to which he is always remembered. After his death, the Government of India announced that a true tribute would be paid to him by celebrating 'Good Governance Day' on December 25, every year.

Former PM is remembered on Good Governance Day

On the occasion of Good Governance Day, people pay tribute to Atal Vihari Vajpayee by remembering him. On this day they are remembered and talked about the work done by them. Seminars are also organized at different places. Through seminars, people know in detail about the work done by them. Please tell that in the year 2018, the former PM had passed away.

Biography of the former Prime Minister

Former Prime Minister Atal Vihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He became the Prime Minister of the country thrice. He became the Prime Minister of the country for the first time in the year 1996. For the second time, he became the Prime Minister in the year 1998-99. After this, he became the Prime Minister of the country for the third time on 13 October 1999. Significantly, former PM Atal Vihari Vajpayee has been the first leader to deliver a speech in Hindi at the United Nations. He was awarded the 'Bharat Ratna' award on March 27, 2015.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Celebrate New Year's Eve in India: Discover best places to visit for festive and memorable experience
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 554 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.