The date of Good Friday varies each year because it is based on the ecclesiastical approximation of the lunar calendar.

Good Friday 2025: Good Friday is a significant religious observance for Christians worldwide, marking the solemn commemoration of the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is part of the Holy Week and a precursor to the joyous celebration of Easter Sunday. Each year, the date of Good Friday changes, which is often a point of curiosity for many. In this article, we’ll explore the history, significance, and reasons behind the fluctuating date of Good Friday.

Good Friday 2025: Date

Good Friday in 2025 will be observed on April 18 (Friday). The date of Good Friday varies each year, depending on the ecclesiastical approximation of the lunar calendar.

Good Friday 2025: History

The significance of Good Friday traces back to the New Testament, where it is believed to be the day of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion by the Romans. According to the Gospels, Jesus was condemned by Jewish religious authorities for blasphemy, primarily due to his claim of being the Son of God. After being arrested and tried, Jesus was handed over to the Roman authorities, where Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor, sentenced him to crucifixion, an agonizing and humiliating form of execution used for the most heinous criminals at the time.

As the Bible narrates, Jesus was beaten, mocked, and forced to carry a heavy wooden cross through the streets to the location of his execution, known as Golgotha. Once there, he was nailed to the cross by his wrists and feet, where he hung until his death. For Christians, Jesus’ death is not seen as an end but as the ultimate sacrifice for the forgiveness of humanity's sins, a pivotal moment for Christians to reflect on the immense love and grace that Jesus demonstrated through his suffering.

Good Friday 2025: Significance

Good Friday is a day of mourning, reflection, and penitence for Christians. It marks the final days of the Paschal Triduum, which includes Maundy Thursday (commemorating the Last Supper of Jesus) and Holy Saturday (the day of Jesus' burial). The day holds deep spiritual significance, as it represents the atonement for sin through Jesus’ sacrifice.

Christians observe Good Friday through various acts of devotion:

Fasting and Penitence: Many Christians fast as a way of repenting and reflecting on the gravity of Jesus' sacrifice. Some also give alms to the poor and engage in charitable acts to emulate Christ’s teachings of love and selflessness.

Church Services: Attending church services on Good Friday is a common practice. Special services, including the reading of the Passion of Christ, are held to help believers reflect on the crucifixion and its meaning. Some denominations observe the "Service of the Great Three Hours' Agony," which runs from noon to 3 pm, marking the time when Jesus hung on the cross.

Silent Prayer and Contemplation: Many Christians take this time to engage in quiet prayer, contemplating the significance of Jesus' death and the forgiveness it offers to all believers.

Good Friday’s observance is a reminder of the sacrifice that Christians believe Jesus made for the redemption of humanity, and it marks the beginning of the path towards Easter, where Christians celebrate his resurrection.

Why does the date of Good Friday change every year?

The date of Good Friday varies each year because it is based on the ecclesiastical approximation of the lunar calendar. Specifically, it is observed on the Friday before the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox. This means the date can fall between March 20 and April 23, with the exact timing depending on the phase of the moon.

This method of determining the date comes from the ancient tradition of linking Easter to the Jewish Passover festival, which is itself calculated according to the lunar calendar. Since Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection occurred around the time of Passover, the date of Good Friday and Easter follows a similar pattern of calculation.

This system leads to a fluctuating date for Good Friday each year, but it is always observed during the Holy Week, which culminates in the celebration of Easter Sunday.

Also read: Ananya Panday scripts history as Chanel’s first Indian brand ambassador