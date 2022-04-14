Good Friday 2022: WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes to share with your loved ones on this holy day

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 14, 2022, 08:54 AM IST
Good Friday is a religious holiday observed by Christians across the world in memory of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Notably, Good Friday falls on the Friday before Easter and this year it will be observed on April 15 (tomorrow).
It is important to note that Good Friday is part of the Holy Week for Christians and they spend their time mourning Jesus Christ's death. The day comes two days before Easter Sunday when the resurrection of Jesus Christ is celebrated.
While Mass is not celebrated on these days, the 'Way of the Cross' prayers and Bible passage readings are held at churches.
Here are some WhatsApp messages, quotes and wishes to send to your loved ones and wish them this Good Friday
- "May your faith in the god, bring peace to your hearth & New hope in your life. May God Always bless You!" -Have a Blessed GOOD FRIDAY!
- On This Holy Day, May His Light Guide Your Path, May His Love Grace Your Heart, And May His Sacrifice Strengthen Your Soul! GOOD FRIDAY
- May the spirit of this auspicious day give you the courage to stay on God’s path. Happy Good Friday!
- Happy Good Friday to you all! May the sacrifice of Lord Jesus infuse your life with inspiration and new hope to follow the path of truth and redemption.
- Good Friday is beautiful because it reminds us that we matter to the great Lord. Have a divine Good Friday with your family and loved ones.
- I’m praying to the Lord that he always keeps you safe and surrounds your life with eternal love and happiness. Wishing you a Holy Good Friday!