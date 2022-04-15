Good Friday 2022: History, significance and traditions of this religious day

This year, Good Friday will be observed on April 15. It is a religious holiday observed by Christians all over the world in the memory of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. On this day, people mourn the death of Christ and hence it is also known as Holy Friday or Black Friday.

It comes just two days before the Easter Sunday when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Good Friday comes after the Maundy Thursday, which is the Thursday before Easter, which commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ. Since it is a day of mourning, there are no celebrations or special feasts.

To remember Christ on this holy day, a service about Passion of Christ is read. People also sing various hymns in the regard.

The Passion of Christ explains the story of how Jesus was betrayed by Judas for 30 pieces of silver and how he was brutally crucified.

It is important to know that some denominations of Christianity see Good Friday as a day of happiness because they believe that Jesus saved them and gave them eternal life when they did not have anything else to believe in.

During this time, many Churches put up plays to depict the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Many people adhere to strict fasting, while some just renounce meat.

As per common belief, the word ‘Good Friday’ stems from the words “God’s Friday”. Many people interpret “good” as “holy”.

On this day, many Christians drape a black cloth over all crosses, photographs and statues to symbolise the death of Jesus Christ.

The holy day is observed as a public holiday in many countries, including India, Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia, Bermuda, Brazil, Finland, Malta, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore and Sweden and several others.