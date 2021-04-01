Good Friday 2021: WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes to shares with your loved ones on this holy day

Good Friday is a religious holiday observed by Christians across the world in memory of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The day falls on the Friday before Easter and this year it will be observed on April 2. The day is part of the Holy Week for Christians and is spent mourning Christ's death. The day comes two days before Easter Sunday when the resurrection of Jesus Christ is celebrated.

The two days, Friday and Saturday, are considered part of the mourning period before the Easter celebration. While Mass is not celebrated on these days, the 'Way of the Cross' prayers and Bible passage readings are held at churches.

Here are some messages, quotes and wishes to share with your loved ones on Good Friday:

Praying that the lord all your Heart with peace. Holds you in His Love and Blesses you with His grace… On this Holy Day and Always.”

“May your faith in the god, bring peace to your hearth & New hope in your life. May God Always bless You!” -Have a Blessed GOOD FRIDAY!

On This Holy DayMay His Light Guide Your PathMay His Love Grace Your HeartAnd May His Sacrifice StrengthenYour Soul! GOOD FRIDAY

He showed us the wayHe has long been goneAnd yet in our heartsHis name shines on….Wish u a Holy Friday!

“You are blessed to be given another chance to live. make use of it and be a blessing just like what Jesus Christ is to us.” -Have a Good Friday

“I wish the Lord will keep you in his loving care now and always.-Happy Good Friday All

Good Friday marks the slaying of our JesusThe unblemished lamb, the perfect sacrifice.He took our guilt and blame upon HimselfSo we could be with Him in paradise.

I am the witnessto his fearless death.I am a token of hislast promise forgiveness…I am the CROSSBlessings on Good Friday

GOOD FRIDAY in my heart! Fear & affrightMy thoughts are the Disciples when they fledMy words the words that priest & soldier saidMy deed the spear to desecrate the dead

Jesus drew the sinful expectations of the world unto himself…Absorbed them & bore them on the cross…His death was the death of sin itself…Let’s pray to him and make our faith strong…Have a Blessed Good Friday!

On the Holy day…May His light guide your path…May his love grace your heart…And may His sacrifice strengthen Your Soul ! Thinking of you on GOOD FRIDAY….!

He bore it all in silenceBecause He held us dearMay He receive our regardsMay our Prayers he hear…Celebrate Good Friday!

May the blessings Of the Lord Shine upon you On this Holy Day & may he always Keep you in his loving care!

“Good Friday marks the slaying of our Jesus, The unblemished lamb, the perfect sacrifice. He took our guilt and blamed upon Himself.”

“Life is a maybe, Death is for sure. Sin is the cause, Christ is the cure!” -Happy Good Friday!