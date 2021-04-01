Good Friday 2021: History, significance and traditions of this holy day

Good Friday will be observed on April 2 this year and it is a religious holiday observed by Christians across the world in memory of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The day is part of the Holy Week for Christians and is spent mourning Christ's death. The day comes two days before Easter Sunday when the resurrection of Jesus Christ is celebrated.

The two days, Friday and Saturday, are considered part of the mourning period before the Easter celebration. While Mass is not celebrated on this day, the 'Way of the Cross' prayers and Bible passage readings are held at churches.

Good Friday comes after Maundy Thursday, the Thursday before Easter, that commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ.

The most important thing to know is that this day is not a celebration, but a day of mourning and so, there are no special feasts or any celebratory activities.

There is a service wherein the Passion of Christ is read and hymns are sung in this regard. Families are in mourning until the day of Easter. The Passion of Christ incorporates the story of how Jesus was betrayed by Judas for 30 pieces of silver and how he was crucified brutally.

Some denominations of Christianity also see this as a day of joy because they believe that Jesus saved them and gave them eternal life when they did not have anything to believe in.

Some Churches put up a play depicting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Strict fasting is adhered to, whereas some just renounce meat.

Some people believe that Good Friday stems from the words “God’s Friday”. Others interpret “good” as “holy”. This day is also known as Black Friday or Sorrowful Friday.

Amid a massive spike in the COVID-19 caseload, the government has laid down protocols for Church services.