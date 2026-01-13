Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra turns heads in ivory gown with Nick Jonas at red carpet after-party

Who is Erfan Soltani? 26-year-old Iranian protester, first to be executed for anti-Khamenei protests
LIFESTYLE
Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra dazzles in an ivory gown while Nick Jonas looks sharp in a black tuxedo at the red carpet after-party.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas once again proved why they are among the most stylish celebrity couples in the world. After making a strong fashion statement on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet, the duo carried their glamour to the after-party, where their coordinated looks felt straight out of a high-fashion photoshoot.
Priyanka Chopra embraced her aesthetic in a pearl-white ivory gown that blended elegance with modern flair. The outfit featured a deep plunging neckline and soft cowl detailing on the bodice, giving the ensemble a refined yet contemporary feel.
The skirt of the gown featured gentle pleats and draping at the waist, flowing into a graceful silhouette with a subtle train at the back.
She paired the outfit with silver strappy stilettos and a sleek silver mini shoulder bag. Adding a touch of luxury, she wore a diamond bracelet from Bvlgari along with statement Serpenti earrings and rings. Her hair was styled in a centre-parted blowout with soft waves.
For makeup, Priyanka opted for glossy pink lips, smoky eyes, defined lashes, flushed cheeks, and a glowing, dewy base, all of which perfectly complemented the ivory tones of her outfit.
Nick Jonas matched Priyanka’s elegance with a timeless black tuxedo. He wore a pinstriped, double-breasted blazer paired with matching trousers and a crisp white shirt. The structured jacket featured padded shoulders, adding a sharp finish to his look.