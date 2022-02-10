'Goals without an action plan are just Dreams,' Life Coach Himanshu Gaur shares how to turn your dreams into goals

Life coach and motivational speaker, Himanshu Gaur who has risen up from being a farmer's son to a successful entrepreneur and has help transformed various lives talk about goals, dreams, and wishes.

According to him, a layman might not see any difference between goals and dreams.

He gives a clear difference between the two. Goals are dreams that are actionable and time-bound. Goals without actionable steps and are not time-bound always remain dreams.

Goals that don't push you towards a Deadline are just a wish.

Let's hear straight from the youngest owner of Harley Davidson on How can we set actionable and achievable goals in 2022?

Talking about goals, he recommends that the first thing to do is to actually understand the importance of setting clear goals as the foundation of a successful life. Without a clear goal, you are just dreaming about things wanting them to come true, not very sure where to go. Goals give your dreams a vision and your life a direction. Himanshu hails from a middle-class family, his father worked as a farmer and raised money to help him secure a job. With his determination and discipline, Himanshu was able to rise above and turn his dreams into a reality.

Mr Gaur points out that just how fuel is to a vehicle, charger for our mobile phones, setting goals and achieving them can charge our life and helps us rise higher. Without goals, our life will be meaningless.

How to set the right goals for you?

Choosing your goals becomes a task in itself. He recommends Categorising your goals and then dividing each category into subcategories as many as required. Remember that the most important reason you are setting these goals is to upgrade your current standards for your holistic wellbeing and growth. Here's how you can break them down.

Health goals

Family goals

Spiritual goals

Career goals

Financial goals

Relationship goals

Now these goals need to be categorized further under three broadheads.

Long Term goals

Goals that you have to complete within the next 4-5 Years.

Mid Term goals

Goals that you have to complete in the next 1-2 years. These goals will help you achieve the Long Term Goals.

Short Term Goals

Goals that you have to complete in the next 3 to 6 months. These goals will help you achieve the Mid-Term Goals.

He further talks about setting the Goal that is smart for you. Himanshu Gaur has helped a lot of people set goals and also gave them rhe right direction to achieve them.

He breaks down SMART as an acronym where

SMART stands for,

S - SPECIFIC

M- MEASURABLE

A- ACHIEVABLE

R- REALISTIC

T- TIME-BOUND

Your Goals must be precise and crystal clear with no confusion. It should not be a wish or an arrow in the dark. Your Goals should have the potential to be broken down into action plans. For example, becoming rich is just a dream but increasing your current income by 10% in 3 months is a goal. A Goal must mention the exact time within which it must be completed. It must be achievable & realistic.

While determining your goals, always start from the back rather than from the front. The only person you should be comparing yourself with is yourself. Discipline also becomes an important factor in achieving your goals.

For instance, if you are planning for the month of March 2022, then start from February instead of March. Then only you can end up with the right planning. Many people make the mistake of delaying plans.

- Brand Desk Content