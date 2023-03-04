Glycerin for face: 5 benefits of this wonder ingredient

Representational image

Many skin related problems occur during the summer season. It is common for sun tanning to dry or acne of skin. In such a situation, have you ever used glycerin? If not, let us tell you that glycerin proves to be very beneficial for the skin. It brings moisture to the skin and brings soft, healthy, and glowing. So let's know what are the benefits of glycerin and how it is used.

Benefits of glycerin for skin in summer

1. Removes tanning

In the summer season, the skin often becomes a tan in a while. In such a situation you can use glycerin. Glycerin works to enhance the color and does not even close the pores. Applying glycerin on the skin daily improves color with exfoliation. Black spots, pigmentation is removed and the skin is hydrated.

2. Hydrates the run

Glycerin is a natural moisturizer, which works to keep the skin healthy by moisture. This removes itching, dryness, roughness on the skin.

3. Glycerin full of anti-aging properties

You will be surprised to know but glycerin also has anti-aging properties. It works to give new life to lifeless skin. Its daily use will not bring wrinkles and fine lines and your skin will remain clean and young for a long time.

4. Glycerin for dry skin

If your skin remains dry even during the summer season, then glycerin can be useful for you. It makes the skin moist and makes soft and glowing.

Its daily use will not make your skin dry and look soft.

5. Tightens the skin

Glycerin works to tone the skin, as well as regular use of the skin. If you have acne marks or impact marks on your skin, they will also be cured by it.

This is how to use glycerin

You have to take equal amounts of glycerin and rose water. Now you have to add a lemon juice. Mix this mixture well and store it in a bottle. You can apply on the face, hands and feet every night before going to bed. Keep in mind that never apply glycerin during the day, because it can make your skin black by coming in contact with the sun's rays.