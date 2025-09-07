Add DNA as a Preferred Source
LIFESTYLE

Glass skin secrets revealed: This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

Turmeric, the ancient Indian spice, is the secret behind celebrities’ glowing glass skin. Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits, it brightens, heals, and rejuvenates. Discover its skincare benefits and try a simple DIY turmeric face mask for radiant, healthy skin.

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Glass skin secrets revealed: This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin
When it comes to flawless, glowing skin, many celebrities often credit high-end skincare routines. But the real secret may lie in a humble spice that has been a part of Indian kitchens for centuries, turmeric. Known as haldi in Hindi, turmeric is celebrated not only for its medicinal properties but also for its unmatched skincare benefits.

The science behind why turmeric is such a powerful ingredient

Turmeric is packed with curcumin, a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound that helps reduce acne, lighten scars, and brighten dull skin. This golden spice is widely recognised in Ayurveda for its ability to improve complexion, fight bacteria, and restore natural radiance. No wonder modern beauty trends often highlight turmeric as the key to achieving the coveted “glass skin” look.

Many celebrities and skincare experts swear by turmeric masks to maintain a youthful glow. Unlike chemical-laden treatments, turmeric provides a natural way to combat skin issues like hyperpigmentation, breakouts, and premature ageing. What makes it even more appealing is its accessibility; you don’t need to spend thousands; it’s right there in your kitchen cabinet.

DIY turmeric face mask for radiant skin

If you want to try this ancient beauty secret at home, here’s a simple yet effective recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 2 tablespoons yoghurt (or milk for dry skin)
  • 1 teaspoon honey

Method:

  • In a small bowl, mix the turmeric, yoghurt, and honey until you get a smooth paste.
  • Apply the mixture evenly to your cleansed face and neck.
  • Leave it on for 10–15 minutes.
  • Rinse gently with lukewarm water and pat dry.

This mask helps calm inflammation, hydrate skin, and add a natural glow. Use it 1-2 times a week for best results.

As beauty circles continue to rave about “glass skin,” it’s refreshing to know that the secret lies not in expensive products but in age-old Indian traditions. Turmeric proves once again that sometimes the simplest remedies are the most powerful.

