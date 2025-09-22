Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Glass skin glow at home? Try THESE 7 Korean DIY masks for luminous skin in minutes

Want that radiant, dewy 'glass skin' glow straight from Korean beauty routines? These 7 DIY masks use simple ingredients from your kitchen to hydrate, soothe, and brighten your skin naturally. Try them once or twice a week and watch your skin transform!

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 05:41 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Glass skin glow at home? Try THESE 7 Korean DIY masks for luminous skin in minutes
1. Rice-water brightening mask

Rice water has long been a Korean skincare secret. Rich in nutrients and antioxidants, it helps even out skin tone and leaves the face with a fresh, luminous glow. Adding a touch of honey makes this mask deeply hydrating and gentle for everyday radiance.

2. Green tea antioxidant mask

Packed with powerful antioxidants, green tea calms irritated skin and revives dullness. When blended with yogurt and honey, it becomes a soothing mask that refreshes the skin, fights early signs of ageing, and restores a healthy, natural glow.

3. Aloe vera + honey hydration mask

This simple combination is a hydration powerhouse. Aloe vera cools and soothes tired skin, while honey locks in moisture for a plump, dewy finish. It’s the perfect mask to restore softness and calm after a long day.

4. Yogurt + oat soothing mask

Gentle yet effective, this mask combines the mild exfoliation of yogurt’s natural acids with the calming properties of oats. It softens rough patches, reduces redness, and leaves skin feeling nourished and refreshed.

5. Cucumber + green tea cooling mask

Cucumber’s natural cooling effect paired with green tea’s antioxidants creates a refreshing skin treat. This mask helps reduce puffiness, hydrates deeply, and gives the face a rejuvenated, fresh-out-of-spa look.

6. Banana + honey nourishing mask

Ripe banana brings in vitamins and minerals that nourish from within, while honey adds an extra layer of hydration. Together, they create a creamy, indulgent mask that leaves skin soft, supple, and glowing.

7. Ginseng glow mask

A hero ingredient in Korean beauty, ginseng boosts circulation and restores vitality to tired skin. Mixed into a nourishing base, it transforms into a rejuvenating mask that brightens, firms, and revives the complexion for that signature glass-skin effect.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
