Apple iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max price comparison: India vs US, Dubai, Canada, Hong Kong
Ranbir Kapoor lands in MAJOR trouble? This scene of actor from The Ba***ds of Bollywood irks.., wants..
Glass skin glow at home? Try THESE 7 Korean DIY masks for luminous skin in minutes
Gautam Adani's BIG statement after SEBI closure on Hindenburg allegations: 'A cloud that...'
India’s Rafale jets deal to be a game changer in air combat, Pakistan in tension; know how it compares with China’s JF-17
REVEALED! Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor to marry Milind Chandwani on TV, says she 'manifested' big fat Indian wedding: 'My childhood dream is coming true'
IND vs PAK: Haris Rauf's wife Muzna Masood sparks fresh controversy after Super 4 match, shares provocative post on Instagram
Navratri 2025: 7 time-tested unani tips for healthy feasting meals
Capabilities like BrahMos, 1000 km range: India to soon test a new ITCM missile; details inside
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on Air India plane crash report: 'Privacy and dignity must...'
LIFESTYLE
Want that radiant, dewy 'glass skin' glow straight from Korean beauty routines? These 7 DIY masks use simple ingredients from your kitchen to hydrate, soothe, and brighten your skin naturally. Try them once or twice a week and watch your skin transform!
Rice water has long been a Korean skincare secret. Rich in nutrients and antioxidants, it helps even out skin tone and leaves the face with a fresh, luminous glow. Adding a touch of honey makes this mask deeply hydrating and gentle for everyday radiance.
Packed with powerful antioxidants, green tea calms irritated skin and revives dullness. When blended with yogurt and honey, it becomes a soothing mask that refreshes the skin, fights early signs of ageing, and restores a healthy, natural glow.
This simple combination is a hydration powerhouse. Aloe vera cools and soothes tired skin, while honey locks in moisture for a plump, dewy finish. It’s the perfect mask to restore softness and calm after a long day.
Gentle yet effective, this mask combines the mild exfoliation of yogurt’s natural acids with the calming properties of oats. It softens rough patches, reduces redness, and leaves skin feeling nourished and refreshed.
Cucumber’s natural cooling effect paired with green tea’s antioxidants creates a refreshing skin treat. This mask helps reduce puffiness, hydrates deeply, and gives the face a rejuvenated, fresh-out-of-spa look.
Ripe banana brings in vitamins and minerals that nourish from within, while honey adds an extra layer of hydration. Together, they create a creamy, indulgent mask that leaves skin soft, supple, and glowing.
A hero ingredient in Korean beauty, ginseng boosts circulation and restores vitality to tired skin. Mixed into a nourishing base, it transforms into a rejuvenating mask that brightens, firms, and revives the complexion for that signature glass-skin effect.