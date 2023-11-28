Headlines

Meet IIT graduate brother-in-law of Sudha Murty, donated over Rs 208 crore, trusted by Obama, he is…

Lifestyle

Give your baby restful sleep with amazing bed sets on Amazon

Check out the great deals on baby bed sets on Amazon and give your little one soft and gentle bedding.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

Buying bed sets not only provides a cosy and comfortable space for them to sleep and relax, but it also adds a touch of cuteness to their nursery and having a complete set with bedding, quilt, and pillows makes it super convenient. 

Fabrify Cotton Baby Reversible Round Bedding Set At Rs 1,598

  • This unique round design is not only a great gift for your loved ones but also made with 100% cotton fabric and quality recron filling for ultimate comfort
  •  It's reversible, washable, and made of non-dusty material, ensuring a soft and safe environment for your baby to play and sleep on
  • It  provides proper support and comfort for your little one's delicate skin.

Babies Bloom Baby Portable Foldable Mosquito Net Bed At Rs 1,499

  • This net bed provides a safe and bug-free sleeping area for your little one, making it perfect for the summer and protecting against insect bites
  •  It's suitable for both outdoor and indoor use
  • The breathable clear-view mesh allows for full airflow and gives you an unobstructed view of your baby
  • No matter the season, this net bed ensures your baby's sleep quality with its perfect airflow and mosquito protection.

Kwitchy Baby Sleeping Bed At Rs 1,290

  • It comes with a mattress and a head pillow for extra comfort and the cotton material is safe and gentle on your baby's skin.
  • This versatile baby bassinet is great for both the bedroom and travel and it's soft and safe, making your newborn feel comfortable and secure
  • The mattress is made of skin-friendly cotton and foam material, ensuring gentle care and comfort for your baby's delicate skin.

Pinks and Blues Full Sleeping 5 Piece Baby Bedding Set At Rs 2,399

  • The fur bedding is 35 inches by 42 inches in size, while the quilt is 37 inches by 45 inches
  • This set is perfect for children below 42 months or 3.5 years old. It includes 1 bedding, 1 quilt, 2 bear-shaped pillows, and 1 small pillow
  • It helps keep the baby warm and prevents rolling. Please note that the designs and prints may vary, but the color will remain the same. 

