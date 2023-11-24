Headlines

Give you hair a richness and shineness with these hair oils

Advancing Heart Valve Technology: How Rajesh Kandula is Applying Simulation and FEA

This Rs 25 crore film starring Shah Rukh Khan was rejected by Aishwarya, Hrithik, six other actors; later collected...

Viral video: DU college girl sets stage on fire with an impressive dance to 'Chokra Jawaan'

Ritesh Mavani unveils exciting lineup: Bollywood star Dev Negi joins melodic journey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Give you hair a richness and shineness with these hair oils

Advancing Heart Valve Technology: How Rajesh Kandula is Applying Simulation and FEA

This Rs 25 crore film starring Shah Rukh Khan was rejected by Aishwarya, Hrithik, six other actors; later collected...

7 Super healthy foods

6 simple Indian sprout recipes for weight loss

Benefits of eating garlic on an empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This Rs 25 crore film starring Shah Rukh Khan was rejected by Aishwarya, Hrithik, six other actors; later collected...

Salman Khan’s picture wearing torn, dirty shoes go viral, fans say ‘this will become fashion now’

Ranbir Kapoor's gun scene in Animal trailer gets trolled for 'ridiculous' VFX: 'Looks like something from a video game'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Give you hair a richness and shineness with these hair oils

Dealing with Hair loss or something? Then you need to check some branded Hair oils that will give an ultimate solution to you. If you are experiencing these problems. Check it out quickly.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dealing with Hair loss or something? Then you need to check some branded Hair oils that will give an ultimate solution to you. If you are experiencing these problems. Check it out quickly.

Exotic Aromas Rosemary Hair oil

Try this Exotic Aromas rosemary hair oil that will recover your hair completely. You can also add a few drops of it to the oil burner for some relaxation and relieve. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Regal Essence Rosemary essential oil

Give your scalp a nourishment and keep it healthy with Rosemary essential oil. That will transforming your damage hair into a next level. You can use it as a body massager and for keeping your home fill with the fragrance. 

Buy Now on Amazon

WOW onion black seed hair oil

Increase the strength and prevent breakage with WOW onion black seed hair oil. It is rich in sulphur and potassium which reduces the hair fall. No matter what is hair type, it will act accordingly.  Filled with Almond, Castor, Jojoba, and coconut oil. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Biotique Argan Hair oil

Get yourself Biotique argan hair oil that is a powerful antioxidant of hair. Free of harmful chemicals. You are tired of frizzy hair then check this, that will be no more be frizzy. Improve the blood circulation and deeply penetrates hair follicles. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet India's first woman Supreme Court Judge Fathima Beevi, who passed away at 96

    New shocking revelations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in 'cash-for-query' case, know details

    Dunki or The Archies? Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan which movie is he more excited for, actor replies: 'I think we are...'

    'Ronaldo's diet plan is set by NASA scientists': Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja makes bizarre claim, video viral

    Keep your shoes protected and organised with best shoe bags on Amazon

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

    In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

    In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE