Gippy Garewal's car collection: From humble beginnings to multi-crore rides, inside Punjabi star's luxurious garage

Gippy Garewal's journey from a second-hand Maruti to this curated garage reflects years of hard work and thoughtful choices. Each car, from the performance-oriented BMWs to state-of-the-art EVs, mirrors his evolving success and evolving taste.

BMW M3

A standout in Gippy’s fleet, the BMW M3 is more than performance, it’s a statement. Given to his son Ekom on his 16th birthday, this gift reflects generational pride. At around Rs 1.3 crore, it’s the only vehicle his son drives, even customising it and sharing updates with his dad.

BMW 7 Series

For executive comfort and tech luxury, Gippy turned to the BMW 7 Series. It’s emblematic of his success and sophistication, valued between Rs 1.84 to Rs 1.87 crore.

Hummer EV

Gippy embraces the future with this bold, electric beast. The Hummer EV, priced at approximately Rs 1.92 crore, combines rugged looks with modern EV appeal, perfect for making a striking entrance.

Tesla Cybertruck

Futuristic in every design line, the Tesla Cybertruck is Gippy’s affordable yet avant-garde choice, at about Rs 50.7 lakh, it showcases his willingness to explore innovation on wheels.

Tesla X

Completing the EV theme, Gippy owns a Tesla X, known for its sleek lines and falcon-wing doors. Though its price wasn’t shared, it adds futuristic elegance to his garage.