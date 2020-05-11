‘Ghost’ in Odisha village warns locals to stay at home amid lockdown

As the number of coronavirus cases is increasing with each passing day, the government is taking every possible step to contain the spread of deadly viruses. Indian police are also trying to reach the maximum population to create awareness. They are using innovative methods to create awareness.

From cops wearing corona helmet to making 'Yamraj' walk on Delhi roads, authorities have come up with quirky ideas to make people obey the lockdown rules.

Now, in a bid to spread awareness about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, people in Odisha village has called 'ghost' to dissuade commuters from coming out on the streets during the nationwide lockdown.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the gram panchayat has hired someone to dress as a ghost with chalk-white skin and make sure that people follow the lockdown.

This 'sari-clad woman' roams around the night to ensure people stay at home and do not venture out so that further spread of the disease can be stopped

Well, this Bollywood inspired ghost in a sari is surely working as villagers scream and retreat as soon as they see her.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 67,000-mark on Monday, while the death toll has topped the 2,200-mark as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to conduct a meeting today via video conference with the Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the next stage in the exit from the nationwide lockdown. He is also expected to take feedback from the states on further easing of restrictions on activities while gradually restarting economic activities in a phased manner.

Total number of cases reported in Odisha till now is 294, among which 63 have been cured and 2 deaths were recorded.