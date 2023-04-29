Getting 'zombied' is worse than 'ghosting'; know all about this new trend

Ghosting words scare you, right? On the other hand, there is a new trend on the internet that seems to be much scarier.

There is a new dating trend that is worse than being ghosted, according to a woman on TikTok.

According to Mariel Darling, "zombified" is the trend she described in a video posted last week.

“Girl, you’re being ghosted? With 250,000 followers, she shared, "I'm being zombied.".

“It’s like ghosting, but he comes back from the dead after a couple months and hits you up,” she explained in the video.

Being “ghosted”, by comparison, means someone abruptly drops out of your life without explanation. Darling suggests that being “zombied” is when that person returns and tries to talk again.

In a later video, Darling, who lives in New York City, said that dating there was like the “zombie apocalypse”.

TikTok users seemed delighted by the new phrase, and some shared in the comments that they had also been “zombied”.

“Have you ever noticed that they all zombie you at the same time? Like why are four guys from my past all hitting me up on the same day?” one person wrote.