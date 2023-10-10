Headlines

Watch: Virat Kohli shares his homecoming experience of Delhi in a friendly chat with KL Rahul

India’s richest architect started firm with just 2 employees, designed country’s tallest building; net worth is…

Watch: Fauda actor Lior Raz escapes Hamas bombs in daring mission to save civilians in Israel, fans call him 'real hero'

How to protect yourself from fraudulent instant loan apps

Get your home festive-ready with up to 50% off at Amazon Great Indian festival

Israel Hamas War: What's at stake for Indian economy, will take a hit? Explained

Gurugram pub bouncers thrash man, he loses vision in one eye, female friend also attacked

8 home remedies to lower blood pressure without medication

5 super ingredients to mix with your morning tea

9 motivational quotes by Rekha

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Israel Hamas War: Israel on war foot; Gaza under attack, bloodbath continues in the war-torn region

Israel Hamas: Heart wrenching videos of war shows devastation & cruelty; Israel attacks, Gaza burns

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung aka V faces backlash after he wears durag, fans come out in support

This film has reportedly earned whopping Rs 250 crore even before completing its shoot; not Leo, Dunki, or Salaar

Get your home festive-ready with up to 50% off at Amazon Great Indian festival

With a massive discount of up to 50%, shop at Amazon Great Indian Festival in advance of durga puja, diwali, and other festivals.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

We Indians always decorate our homes with decorative lights, home decor, home furnishings, wall decor, and other items for festivals like Diwali and Durga Puja. So we have put together a list of reasonably priced items for you at the Amazon Great Indian Festival with a big discount. Shop now!

Webelkart diya

It can be utilized for garden, balcony, living room, or drawing room decoration. Lovely home decoration for any occasion, including pooja, weddings, engagements, and festivals like Diwali and Durga puja.

Acrylic flameless candles

Decorate your living room with a group of elegant candles or candle holders of various heights to turn it into a cozy haven. A cozy and relaxing atmosphere can also be produced by using scented candles in place of standard ones.\

Decodesk rangoli

The rangoli is to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and luck, and it symbolizes the joy, optimism, and vibrancy of a home. Make your home beautiful on Diwali!

Spaces atrium bedsheets

Get a fantastic discount of 70% off on this incredibly high-end bedsheet for your home at the Amazon Great Indian Festival for upcoming festivals.

Wall sculpture

When you hang this tasteful wall art in your home, you can save up to 50% while creating a decorative wall with this metal wall art sculpture that adheres to traditional design.

